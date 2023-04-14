Pioneer Staff Reports
STURGIS – The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers softball team fell 16-5 to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders Tuesday, in Sturgis.
It was Sturgis Brown’s home opener, and its inaugural game of sanctioned softball in South Dakota.
Zabree Bush opened the scoring for the Lady Scoopers in the first inning, followed by Haley Walker scoring in the second putting Sturgis Brown on top 2-0.
Rapid City Stevens had a strong third inning, racking up six runs.
The Lady Scoopers answered with runs by Carsyn Anderson, Brooke Wolf, and Keeley Heikes to cut the 6-5.
The Raiders scored 10 runs over the next three-innings and got the win, 16-5.
“For having the first game out here and with the preseason weather we have had, bouncing around practicing in gyms, we only had one nice practice outside, and that was yesterday,” said Kayleen Selfridge, Sturgis Brown’s coach discussing the team’s performance. “So there is a lot we are going to work on, which was noticeable tonight, we came up with some big hits, Brooke (Wolf) started us off well and was getting a little gassed, and that is expected, and she came back in and did a great job.
“Overall, I am proud of them, I told them we have to take this and roll with it. It is a long season, and we will take it and come back out stronger,” Selfridge said.
Kaci Buckneberg came into the game to relieve Wolf in the fifth inning.
“She came in and did a great job, she got some hard ground balls, her change in speed helped a lot, she did not get down and did her job,” said Selfridge.
Selfridge talked about having the first sanctioned game in the books.
“I am sure the girls had nerves and I was nervous all day today, before the game I told them this is something to be proud of, to wear Sturgis across their jersey and be proud of what they are going to accomplish this season,” said Selfridge. “It is history, and a bummer that we are the last state to sanction it, and all of the ups and downs we will have to battle with this season. But they are taking it in stride, and doing a great job. They are a great bunch of girls,”
Sturgis Brown is scheduled to be back in action Friday against Harrisburg, in Rapid City..
