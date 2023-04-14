1. girls softball.JPG
Buy Now

Sturgis Brown’s Katie Hill drives the ball during the game on Tuesday against the Rapid City Stevens, in Sturgis. The Lady Scoopers lost to the Lady Raiders, 16-5.

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Pioneer Staff Reports

STURGIS – The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers softball team fell 16-5 to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders Tuesday, in Sturgis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.