The 2022 Sturgis Scooper Legacy Award was presented to the seniors that were with the program all four years of high school. From left: Chaylen Murphy, Lily Carlson, Cali Ewing, Sawyer Dennis, and Maggie Brink. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper soccer team held the year end awards ceremony recently, and recognized those athletes that excelled this season.
Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown’s girls’ soccer coach, talked about the season and said the backbone of the team is the defense.
Our backbone of this team has always been our defense, and this year we tried to emphasize the offensive side, and we scored more goals then we have in the past six or seven years, and I am proud of each of you,” said Fitzpatrick. “I appreciate you all getting up and coming to the 6:00 a.m. practices, and keep practicing your skills. I do want to point out the four team members that are Academic All-State Team, as we are athletes, but first and foremost we are students, Sawyer Dennis, Cali Ewing, Chaylen Murphy, and Maggie Brink.”
Individual Varsity Awards: Emilee Copeland, Offensive Player of the Year; Maggie Brink, Defensive Player of the Year; Cali Ewing, Most Valuable Player; and Chaylen Murphy, Team Leader.
Individual Junior Varsity Awards: Josie Reedy, Most Valuable Player; Keira Muchow, Defensive player of the Year; and Carsyn Kostaneski, Offensive Player of the Year. Colunga, Most Valuable Player; Isabella Tobias, Defensive Player of the Year; and Mya Moyers, Offensive Player of they Year.
Coach Fitzpatrick talked about the new award call the Girls Scooper Soccer Legacy Award.
“This year, the Legacy Award is given to those individuals that stayed with the program all four years of high school, and worked hard,” said Fitzpatrick. “This year’s recipients are Cali Ewing, Maggie Brink, Chaylen Murphy, Sawyer Dennis, and Lily Carlson”
This season the Scoopers will be losing six seniors, Lily Carlson, Cali Ewing, Elimee Copeland, Maggie Brink, Sawyer Dennis, and Chaylen Murphy.
“We will really miss our seniors, and appreciate all of the moments and time we shared together,” said Fitzpatrick.
The Lady Scoopers ended the season with a 5-9 record and look to next season.
