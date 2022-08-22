Lady Scooper soccer team falls 5-0 to Mitchell

Sawyer Dennis, Sturgis, battles with Mitchell Kernel’s Emily Ellis during the game on Friday at Woodle Field. Pioneer photo  by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown girls soccer team dropped its home opener, 5-0, to the Mitchell Kernels on Friday at Woodle Field.

“It was a good game for us, and we will look at the tape and figure out what we can do to improve and how we can become a better team.  We changed the formation in the second half to apply a little more pressure, we will continue to build and come back strong tomorrow,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown coach.  ”This was our first game of the season and Mitchell’s third so they were able to work the kinks out this past week and that probably was a benefit to them.

