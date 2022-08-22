Lady Scooper soccer team falls 5-0 to Mitchell

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown girls soccer team dropped its home opener, 5-0, to the Mitchell Kernels on Friday at Woodle Field.
“It was a good game for us, and we will look at the tape and figure out what we can do to improve and how we can become a better team. We changed the formation in the second half to apply a little more pressure, we will continue to build and come back strong tomorrow,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown coach. ”This was our first game of the season and Mitchell’s third so they were able to work the kinks out this past week and that probably was a benefit to them.
Talan Kullbom, a junior, midfielder, scored in the opening minute of the game and talked about the goal.
“It was pretty crazy, the goalie was on the right side of the goal, and I had an open shot, so I took it, I was kind of shocked. We had really good possession, and good movement and good crosses and a lot of shots on the goal,” said Kullbom.
The Lady Scoopers had five shots at the goal, compared to Mitchell’s 19.
Leading the scoring for Mitchell was forward, Taryn Thompson with two goals.
After the game, Coach Fitzpatrick asked the girls to reflect on how the game went today, and then have a short memory as we play the early game here tomorrow.
Isabella Larson, Sturgis goal keeper, was busy with 19 shots fired at her from the Kernels and had nine saves.
Nellie Wetsit game into the game in the middle of the second half and had one save.
“Larson did a good job, we will just continue to grow back there, a lot of that will come with communication,” said Fitzpatrick.
