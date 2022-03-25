Lady Scooper basketball team looks to the future

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers ended the regular season with a 5-15 record. They werewere one basket short in the last game from going to the SoDak 16 tournament losing a tough battle against Yankton, 53-52, and that ended the season.
“The last game of the season was our best game of the season and that’s what you want to be doing at the end of February going into March. Unfortunately we came up short which ended our season,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “Overall I think that our record did not indicate the improvement that these girls and the entire girls basketball program made throughout the season. We lost a lot of close basketball games and early on it was due to missed free-throws which we had improved on throughout the season.”
Kaylee Whatley led the Scoopers in scoring for the season with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steal per game.
Reese Ludwig followed Whatley, with 10 points and seven rebounds per game.
Tatum Ligtenberg averaged eight points per game, three assists and two steals.
Sturgis Brown will be losing six seniors: Kaylee Whatley, Lexi Long, Reese Ludwig, Kenna Goebel, Joellen Cano, and Tatum Ligtenberg.
“The senior class is one that will greatly be missed. They have been solid all four years and have been good role models,” said Proefrock.
The junior class holds six strong athletes: Cali Ewing, Landry Haugen, Keeley Heikes, Sawyer Dennis, Rachel Banks, and Katelyn Bush.
Proefrock talked about the upcoming class of juniors.
This group improved throughout the entire season, showed up every day to practice and worked hard. The stayed together as a team when it was tough and maintained a positive attitude the entire time.” said Proefrock. ”This upcoming junior class is a strong class that had a good junior varsity season with an 11-9 record. They need to build upon that as the level of competition will be stronger at the varsity level.”
Proefrock talked about the closeness the juniors share.
“They are close knit group that work well together, but have to get into the gym this offseason with the rest of the girls basketball program, seventh thru twelfth grade and improve on all the fundamentals as well as continue to develop their overall athletic ability,” Proefrock said
The year end awards banquet was held last week and the following awards were presented. Secretary of Assists went to Sawyer Dennis, Defensive MVP: Tatum Ligtenberg, Rookie of the Year : Tori Williams, Scooper Award: Taylor Price, Most Improved : Kenna Goebel, Treasurer of Swat: Reese Ludwick, Offensive MVP and Keeper of the Boards: Kaylee Whatley.
Proefrock talked about the focus for the offseason.
“Our main focus this offseason will be on shooting. If we could shoot more consistently as an entire program we would be a tough team to beat. It is going to take time and effort, but if the girls buy into it, they will see tremendous results,” said Proefrock.
