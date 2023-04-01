Lady Scooper basketball team gains experience

The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper senior basketball players that will be missed next season, back from left: Landry Haugen, Cali Ewing, Rachael Banks, and Keeley Heikes. Front from left: Katelyn Bush, Sawyer Dennis, and Layne Septka. Pioneer photo
STURGIS – The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper basketball team ended the season with a record of 3-15 and looks to build on this seasons experience and be a contender next year.
“Overall I think it was a successful season; we showed great improvement in the last five games. Our shooting percentage went up. We were getting better looks, leading people with passes, setting screens and executing,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We were in positions in a lot of games to win. We just couldn’t find a way to make the play, or get the break that would put us over the hump. Our man defense really started to click, kids working hard away from the ball.”
This year’s junior varsity team won 11 games, and beat four Eastern South Dakota schools, so the future looks bright. Novali Dinkins Addy Kossler, Ireland Nacey, Avereigh Long, Kyasia Jones-Landoll, and Zabree Bush helped with the team’s success.
The junior class, has four strong athletes: Taylor Price, Addisyn Jolley, Bush, and Dinkins, and will likely be counted on to lead the team next season.
Pool said the team continues working on fundamentals.
“I plan to work on fundamentals, and then work on situations to win games that people don’t think we should, and build from there,” she said.
Landry Haugen led the Lady Scoopers in scoring for the season with six points, and five rebounds per game. Sawyer Dennis led the team in assists and steals.
This year’s senior class has seven strong athletes: Cali Ewing, Haugen, Keeley Heikes, Dennis, Rachael Banks, Layne Septka, and Katelyn Bush.
Pool alked about this year’s seniors, and said they will be missed.
“This group improved throughout the whole season and worked hard,” Pool said. “This team was coachable the whole way through,”
Pool said she was really excited to see a handful of girls are already getting in the gym shooting and preparing for next season.
