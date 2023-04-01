Lady Scooper basketball team gains experience
The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper senior basketball players that will be missed next season, back from left: Landry Haugen, Cali Ewing, Rachael Banks, and Keeley Heikes. Front from left: Katelyn Bush, Sawyer Dennis, and Layne Septka. Pioneer photo

by Tim Potts

STURGIS – The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper basketball team ended the season with a record of 3-15 and looks to build on this seasons experience and be a contender next year.

“Overall I think it was a successful season; we showed great improvement in the last five games. Our shooting percentage went up. We were getting better looks, leading people with passes, setting screens and executing,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We were in positions in a lot of games to win. We just couldn’t find a way to make the play, or get the break that would put us over the hump. Our man defense really started to click, kids working hard away from the ball.”

