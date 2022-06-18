Lady Scooper basketball team camp teaches fundamentals

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball camp focused on basketball fundamentals and drew 52 athletes that were eager to learn and improve their skills.
Courtney Pool, the camp organizer, was pleased with the turnout, enthusiasm and competitiveness and talked about the camp.
“The main focus of the camp was foot work on shooting, and breaking it down all the way from the feet all the way to the follow through, it is something we want to teach our younger kids so we don’t have to do that when they get to high school,” said Pool. “We are also having clinic’s once a month for one and half hour for girls in grades three through eight. We will work on the fundamentals, starting with footwork all the way thru the shot and finishes.
Pool talked about other strategies and what the basketball team will be working on following the end of the camp.
“Ball handling on the move, we are doing stuff with chairs and cones, and then working on pivoting. We worked on fundamentals and we never even played a game, other than our contest. I want to create an environment where they want to be here, and create relationships,” Pool said.
Pool said any of last year high school players attended and helped work with the younger athletes and they plan to create a mentorship program like a big/little sister program and having the older kids do some mentoring, and getting them to really want to be a Scooper basketball player.
“Ten high school players from last year came and helped and it was great as the younger athletes look up to them, and some desire to be them someday,” said Pool.
The award winners were recognized for the free throw contest and hot shot competition during the Sturgis Scooper lady basketball camp on Thursday at the end of the camp.
Award winners include: Spencer Proefrock, third place in free throw competition, Camden Peterson, second place in free throws, Whitley Wendt, first place in the free throw competition, and second place in the hot shot challenge, Ashley Zimmerman, hot shot winner, and Ashtin Crosby, third place in hot shot competition.
Information on the clinics’ that will be offered can be found on the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball Facebook page.
