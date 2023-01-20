RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers scored only one-point in the first quarter, and fell to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, 69-26, Tuesday in Rapid City..
“We had good looks at shots, that is something I am not upset with, they just did not fall,” said CourtneyPool.
“I was really pleased the way our girls came out and we were sharp right away, and that is exactly what I wanted,” said Adam Dannenbring, Rapid City Stevens coach. “I thought Sturgis did a good job putting pressure on us, they made us turn the ball over a few times, and I thought they did a good job rebounding, and that is something we need to improve on.”
The Lady Raiders came out on fire, and scored 21 points before Sturgis Brown’s Addisyn Jolley, drained a free throw with one minute left in the quarter, making the score 21-1 in favor of Rapid City Stevens at the end of the first quarter.
Sturgis Brown scored eight points in the second, while Rapid City Stevens added 16 points, and the Lady Lady Raiders led 37-9 at halftime.
The Lady Scoopers added 17 points in the third and fourth quarters, but were outscored by the Lady Raiders by 15, and Rapid City Stevens came away with the win, 69-26.
The leading scorers for Sturgis Brown was Tori Williams and Landry Haugen, both with six points.Addisyn Jolley finished with five points, and Rachael Banks scored three points.
From the field, the Lady Scoopers were 10 of 60 for 17%, fand from the ree throws line they were three of seven for 43%.
“Sturgis got a lot of shots, but they just did not go in for them, and that is the way it goes sometimes in basketball, you get some shots and they just don’t fall, and I have been there before, their coaching staff is doing a good job, and for us we just want to keep getting better,” Dannenbring said.
Rapid City Stevens was led in scoring by Taaliyah Porter with 20 points.
She was followed by Izzy Higgins with 12 points.
The Lady Raiders shot 28 of 57 from the field for 49%.
The Lady Raiders had 15 turnovers and 48 rebounds.
Sturgis Brown coach Courtey Pool was not available for comment after the game.
The Scoopers are back in action tonight when they ravel to Lead, to take on the Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers.
