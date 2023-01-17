Lady Jackets_2547.jpg

Danica Kocer of Black Hills State splits between two Westminster defenders during Staturday’s 58-54 win over the Lady Griffins, in Spearfish. Black Hills State is 7-0 at home this season.

Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH —The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team remains undefeated at home after defeating the Westminster Griffins 58-54, in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action, Saturday night, in Spearfish.

The Lady Yellow Jackets are now 7-0 at home this season.

