SPEARFISH —The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team remains undefeated at home after defeating the Westminster Griffins 58-54, in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action, Saturday night, in Spearfish.
The Lady Yellow Jackets are now 7-0 at home this season.
“They (Westminster) are a gritty team. They made plays. Our defense was good on some of their key players, made them work for things,” said Mark Nore, BHSU’s head coach. “Ultimately I thought they took the momentum right away in the third quarter. It went back and forth. I thought we had some kids make some plays. Haylee Weathersby was good for us, and had big minutes. Danica (Kocer) hit a big shot. I think the play of the game was with Ellie’s (Moore) help on Greenwood late, getting that block and securing the rebound.”
A field goal by Weathersby and 3-pointers by Megan Engesser and Niki Van Wyk, and Engesser hit another 3-pointer put Black Hills State on top 8-4 with 7:03 left in the opening quarter.
Both teams went scoreless for the next three minutes.
Black Hills State’s Kocer broke the drought with two free throws,
Kocer would hit a 3-pointer and the Lady Yellow jJckets led 16-8 after one quarter.
Weathersby hit a 3-pointer and Ellie Moore to keep Black Hills State on top, 21-8.
Kocer and Summer Fox hit 3-pointers, and Kocer added a layup to extend the Lady Jackets’ lead to 29-22 with just over four minutes left in the first half.
Westminster would outscore Black Hills State 11-2 over the final four minutes to cut the Lady Jackets lead to 31-23, at the half.
Westminster went on an 8-1 run to start the second half and cut the Black Hills State lead to 32-31 with 6:28 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Jackets held a 43-38 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
A 3-pointer by Van Wyk put the Lady Jacket up 55-42 with 4:39 left in the game.
The Lady Griffins would go on a 12-0 unto cut the Black Hills State lead to 55-54 with 24 seconds left in the game, but Black Hills State hung on for the win, 58-54.
Kocer came off the bench to lead Black Hills State in scoring with 17 points, followed by Weathersby with 13 points, and Van Wyk with 11 points.
Friday night, Black Hill State defeated Colorado Mesa 59-45.
Van Wyk was the high scorer for the Lady Jackets with 11 points, shooting 5-of-11 from the field that included a single three-pointer.
Engesser, Weathersby, Kalla Bertram, and Alessia Capley all scored eight points each.
Black Hills State (12-3 overall and 10-2 RMAC) travels to New Mexico Highlands Friday, and CSU-Pueblo Saturday.
