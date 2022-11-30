Lady Jackets used defense to roll past Lady Hardrockers 72-42

RAPID CITY — The Black Hills State Lady Yellow Jacket women’s basketball team used its defense, coming up with 21 steals, to defeat South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 72-42, Monday night, in Rapid City.
It was the final non-conference game before Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play begins Friday.
In a post game interview, Lady Jackets senior Danica Kocer said the team played with a high level of intensity on defense throughout the game.
“Every time we came in with new players we played with that same intensity. Every time we subbed in we played with that same defensive intensity that kept the game rolling,” Kocer said.
South Dakota Mines jumped out to a 5-2 lead just over a minute into the game, before back-to-back field goals by Nikki VanWyk put the Lady Jackets on top 6-5.
The Lady Hardrockers used a 3-pointer by Piper Bauer to regain the lead 10-8, with just over three minutes left in the opening quarter of play.
Field goals by Ellie Moore, VanWyk, and Morgan Hammerbeck gave Black Hills State a 14-10 lead after one quarter of play.
Black Hills State shot 69% from the field in the second quarter, while holding the Lady Hardrockers to 30% shooting from the field
Moore, VanWyk, Kocer, Alessia Capely, Kalla Bertram, Megan Engesser helped the Lady Jackets outscore the Lady Hardrockers 34-7 in the second quarter, to lead 48-19 at the half.
Black Hills State led 65-33 after three quarters, and the Lady Hardrockers outscored the Lady Jackets 9-7 in the final quarter, but Black Hills State rolled to the win 72-42
Kocer led Black Hills State in scoring with 16 points. VanWyk scored 12 points, Hammerbeck 11 points, and Moore 10 points.
Black Hills State (5-1) opens its conference schedule at 5 p.m. Friday, at the Donald E. Young Center against Regis University, and tipoff will be 4 p.m. Saturday at home against University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Hope Bonlander, the Lady Jackets assistant coach, said the defense really stepped it up against the Lady Hardrockers.
“I thought our ladies did an excellent job of being in the right position, making the right rotation, and that’s something we practice a lot. The biggest thing was hitting the boards, no second chance points, and I thought our ladies did a really awesome job fighting on the glass,” Bonlander said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.