Lady Jackets used defense to roll past Lady Hardrockers 72-42

Danica Kocer, of Black Hills State, goes strong to the basket during Tuesday’s 72-42 win over rival South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, in Rapid City. Photo courtesy Brianna Amaral

Click to purchase this photo

RAPID CITY — The Black Hills State Lady Yellow Jacket women’s basketball team used its defense, coming up with 21 steals, to defeat South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 72-42, Monday night, in Rapid City.

It was the final non-conference game before Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play begins Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.