Lady Jackets softball splits pair of doubleheaders

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Black Hills State University women’s softball team opened its 2022 splitting a pair of doubleheaders in Las Vegas, Mew Mexico..
They lost to New Mexico Highlands 7-2, before rebounding to win Game 2, 14-2, Saturday, in Las Vegas, New Mexico,.
In Game 1, Black Hills State’s Bell Luebken, while Fallyn Marshal and Tyler Whitlock each had two hits, and both scored a run.
Breanne Henricksen and Shayla Tuschen drove in the only two runs for the Lady Jackets.
Game 2 saw Black Hills State score two funs in the first, and two runs in the second inning, as they rolled to a 14-2 win.
Luebken three-run shot and Crystal Amaral hit solo blast leading Black Hills State to the win, 14-2 lead.
Amaral was the losing pitcher, going five innings and fiving up five runs on five hits. She walked four and struck out six.
Breanne Henricksen pitched the final inning four the Lady Jackets
All nine Yellow Jackets recorded a hit, while the team finished with 15 hits, eight for extra bases, and four home runs as a team.
Tuschen picked up the win going five innings giving up two runs on three hits, she walked two and struck out five, She also hit two homeruns, and drove in five runs
Luebken finished a single shy of the cycle, going 3-4 with four RBI and three runs scored.
The two teams met again Sunday for another doubleheader.
The Lady Cowgirls took Game 1, 8-6, before Black Hills State bounced back to win Game 2, 14-3.
In Game 1, Leubken and Gianna Haley had two hits each, and Haley and Bayleigh Hubbard each hit two run home runs .
Henricksen was the losing pitcher was the losing pitcher going one inning in relief and
