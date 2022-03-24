Lady Jackets softball buzzes past Northern State, 1-0 and 14-6

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s women’s softball swept a doubleheader against Northern State, Wednesday afternoon, in Spearfish.
They won by the scores of 1-0 and 14-6.
Game 2 lasted five innings.
In Game 1, the Lady Yellow Jackets scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Shayla Tuschen doubled, and would later score on an error, and Black Hills State hung on to win, 1-0.
Crystal Amaral pitched her first complete game of the season going seven innings, and giving up two hits, walking two, and striking out six.
“I thought Crystal pitched really well. What I mean by pretty well I mean she pitched pretty long, said Aubrey Voboril, the BHSU head softball coach. “But I also think we made the plays when we needed, and we kind of got lucky with missed play by Northern State, but they are a tough team. That pitcher mowed people over, so for us to be on base, and be in a position to score is great for us as well. I thought it was an all around pretty good game.”
The Yellow Jackets (7-11, 5-11 RMAC) took game one behind an excellent shutout performance from Crystal Amaral, before bringing out the bats in game two to push across 14 runs on 16 hits.
In Game 2, the Black Hills State bats exploded.
The Lady Jackets scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Crystal Amaral singled up the middle to score L. Johnson with the first run of the game.
Shayla Tuschen, Taylor Dowden, Hailey Franklin, Tyler Whitlock, and Lizzy Johnson each drove in a run to put the Lady Jackets on top 6-0. Bell Luebken doubled to right center and drove home Whitlock and Franklin to make it 8-0 in favor of Black Hills State.
Amara hit a three-run home run to make it 11-0 Black Hills State, after one inning.
Northern State scored two runs in the third to cut the Black Hills State lead to 11-5.
The Lady Jackets added a run in the third, and two more runs in the fifth to win 14-6 when the game was called due to the mercy rule.
“We do a really good job of keeping our bats rolling. We never really give up. We tend to kind of get into lulls every now and then, but I think the more we play we will work out of those,” Voboril said.
Luebken had three hits, drove in three runs, and scored runs to lead the Black Hills State offense.
The Lady Yellow Jackets 7-11 over and 5-11 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) remain home for a weekend series against Metro State-Denver, with doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday at noon and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“The girls are excited. I think someone said a crazy thing, like they only played six games here in three years. I’ll have to fact check that, but they’re going to play six games here in a couple of days, they are really excited about it,” said Voboril “We have great turnouts for the fans. That’s a fun environment to play in, and the girls are excited about it. I want to see our team be competitive. I want the girls to step out on the field and play their hearts out, and play competitively. I think they are doing a really good job of transitioning into that. When we compete we stay in games, and collect a lot of wins this year.”
