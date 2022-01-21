Lady Jackets race past Lady Hardrockers 69-55

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team started the game on a 15-0 run and cruised to the win, 69-55, over rival South Dakota School of Mines and Technology women’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play Thursday night, in Spearfish.
“It was a huge start for us. We had a ton of energy. We played with a lot of juice, That’s our mojo. That’s how we get going,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head basketball coach. “I am proud of my team. I was proud of the way they defended, and they brought it.”
Black Hills State came out from the start on fire,
A 3-pointer by Morgan Hammerbeck, back-to-back field goals by Ashley Davis, and a field goal by Hammerbeck put the Lady Jackets on top 9-0.
Summer Fox, Ashlee Beacom and Haylee Weathersby all scored, pushing the Black Hills State lead to 15-0.
Ryan Weiss finally put the Lady Hardrockers on the scoreboard, but they trailed 15-2 with 3:29 left in first quarter.
Nikki Van Wyk and Weathersby both hit 3-pointers to give Black Hills State a 21-5 lead after one quarter.
Black Hills State kept the pressure on in the second quarter.
Weathersby, and Davis combined for 18 points, and Van Wyk added a field goal to give the Lady Jackets 41-15 a lead at the half.
To open the third quarter, Black Hills State got field goals from Hammerbeck and Davis, and a free throw by Fox to stay on top 46-30.
Kammie Ragsdale and Danica Kocer would score and the Lady Jackets led 50-36 going into the final 10 minutes of play.
In the fourth quarter, Black Kills State got a 3-pointer and a field goal from Kocer. Taylor Engesser hit a 3-pointer and Ashlee Beacom, Davis and Weathersby each added a field goal to push the Black Hills State lead to 64-41.
Black Hills State would go on to win the game 69-55.
Ashley Davis led the Lady Jackets in scoring with a career high 21 points. Weathersby added 11 points, and Kocer finished with 10 points.
Black Hills State (9-7 overall and 7-3 RMAC) will face Colorado Mesa in a makeup game Monday after the Jan. 8 game was postponed due to the COVID protocol.
Tip off is set for 4 p.m., and admission is free.
