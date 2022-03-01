Lady Jackets open RMAC Shootout play in Colorado

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team will defend their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Shootout title tonight when they travel to Pueblo, Colo. to face No. 4 seeded CSU-Pueblo, in the quarterfinals of the RMAC Shootout.
The Lady Jackets (18-9 overall, 16-5 RMAC) closed out the regular season with a 72-63 win over Colorado Christian, and a 66-54 win over Metro State-Denver.
It was the final game in front of the home crowd for seniors Ashlee Beacom and Ashley Davis.
“It was a good team effort. Our defense led the way, I know that the seniors, that’s how they wanted to go out, being at home in their last regular season games. It was a good weekend for us,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach.
Black Hills State was in a four-way tie with Colorado Mesa, CSU-Pueblo, and Westminster for second place in the RMAC, but after the tiebreakers were applied, the Lady Yellow Jackets dropped to the No. 5 seed.
“We like adversity. We have been dealing with it all year,” said Nore. “It would be nice to be home, but we are really excited about the match up with Pueblo, and thankful for nice weather, and we will just deal with the cards we are dealt.”
Nore added, “We love the post season. It’s a fun time. The work that you do during the season puts you in a position, and now it’s just go out and play for each other, and it’s really just about the moments, and we really try to embrace that.”
Last year Black Hills State was the No. 7 seed and they went on to become RMAC Shootout champions.
The two teams met on Feb. 5 in Spearfish, with CSU-Pueblo coming away with the win, 70-56.
“Pueblo is super talented. Probably the most talented team in the league. They have a big inside that is really athletic,” said Nore. “The first time we played I thought we competed, and we are excited to get them fresh, and look at different options we can do. But we really have to control the tempo, and we can’t it get into a full up and down court game.
