Lady Jackets holds off UC-Colorado Springs, 65-61

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team defeated UC-Colorado Springs 65-61 Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish. “I thought we had good moments. Once we got our defense going I thought our offense followed,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets’ head coach. “We built a lead, and then we got into some foul trouble and started to put them at the free throw line, but I’m proud of how they worked their way through that.” Ashlee Beacom led the Lady Jackets in scoring with 18 points. Danica Kocer scored 14 points and Megan Engesser chicked in 12 points. Black Hills State improved to 5-6 overall, and 3-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
