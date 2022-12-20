SPEARFISH — A 6-3 scoring run in the final 2 minutes 16 seconds enabled Black Hills State University to edge New Mexico Highlands 57-48 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game played Friday evening at the Donald E. Young Center.
Black Hills State (4-1 in the conference, 9-2 overall) led 15-13 after one quarter, 31-22 at halftime, and 43-32 after the third stanza.
The home standing Yellow Jackets led 48-32 with 8 minutes 50 seconds left in the game. “Just playing with some pace, I thought, was good for us,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said of that success.
Summer Fox said defense took precedence for the Yellow Jackets during the first three-plus quarters. “Our team was very aggressive and very intense with it, and that led to a lot of turnovers,” she added.
New Mexico Highlands used a 13-3 run to slice the margin to 51-45.
“We got a little stagnant defensively,” Nore said of that run by the visiting Cowgirls. “We got stagnant offensively, and they took advantage of it.”
In describing that run, Fox said New Mexico Highlands moved the ball more and attacked the middle.
Kalla Bertram’s free throw, Fox’s 3-point field goal, and Fox’s driving layup down the stretch enabled Black Hills State to seal the win. Nore said Niki Van Wyk, Fox, and Ellie Moore made big plays.A
“We brought a lot of energy, and we knew we were supposed to get this win and finish the game,” Fox said of the stretch run.
The Yellow Jackets were not able to practice much this week because of the winter storm. Fox said the team knew Friday’s game would be a big challenge but also provide a chance for growth.“They came out very aggressive; they knew what they wanted to do,” Fox said in describing the Cowgirls. “They just played with a lot of pace and got our defense moving, but I felt we did a really good job just stopping them and reflecting off of the steals,” she added.
Van Wyk scored 15 points to pace Black Hills State; her efforts included five 3-point field goals. Haylee Weathersby chipped in with 10 points.
New Mexico Highlands received 14 points from Juliana Aragon.
Fox is a Yellow Jacket senior and described herself as a huge role player. She said she is not really in the game to score but rather to get the team going and being positive.
“I think I do pretty much whatever needs to be done,” Fox said of her on-court contributions.
Fox said the team relies on her to bring energy to the floor. She did similar things last season but is expected to be a huge communicator this season and get teammates in their proper spots.
“I just had to know that people rely on me, so I need to make sure that I bring it every day and be a huge impact to everyone around me,” Fox said when asked about adjusting to her role this season.
Fox said confidence is a huge asset for her on the court. She added she also has a big impact on defense.
“I think this was the motivation we needed,” Fox said of this win. “We knew that we needed to come back for redemption.”
Fox said the previous game (a 75-47 loss to 12th-ranked Colorado Mines) was tough, but the team grew from it.
Personal highlights so far this season center on being there when her teammates need her. She chooses to focus on one game at a time.
Black Hills State scoring: Niki Van Wyk 15, Haylee Weathersby 10, Megan Engesser 9, Morgan Hammerbeck 8, Kalla Bertram 6, Summer Fox 5, Ellie Moore 4. Totals 22 field goals, four of eight from the free throw line, 57 points.
NM Highlands scoring: Juliana Aragon 14, Aja Scott 10, Krystina Hagood 8, Neysa Munguia 6, Michaela Martinez 6, Delani Harris 2, Kendall Parker 2. Totals 18 field goals, eight of 13 from the free throw line, 48 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 39 (22-56), NM Highlands 37 (18-48)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 9 (Van Wyk 5, Engesser 3, Fox 1), NM Highlands 4 (Scott 2, Aragon 1, Hagood 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 39 (Bertram 9), NM Highlands 30 (Munguia 8)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 16, NM Highlands 16
Total fouls: Black Hills State 14, NM Highlands 16
Black Hills State will play at Adams State on Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.