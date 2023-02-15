DURANGO, Colo. — Black Hills State women’s basketball team defeated the Skyhawks 76-61 Monday, in Durango, Colo.
This was a makeup game from Dec. 31 when it was postponed due to in-climate weather.
Black Hills State got its offense rolling from the start, scoring 64 total points in the first three-quarters.
Danica Kocer hit a 3-pointer, and Niki Van Wyk scored on a layup to tie the score at 5-5.
A five-point spurt courtesy of a Kocer field goal and a Megan Engesser 3-pointer created the first separation in the game with Black Hills State going up by five points, 10-5
Alessia Capely scored four points in a three-minute window that helped the Lady Jackets open their lead up to 20-11.
Fort Lewis was able to knock down a three before the end of the quarter, but Black Hills State held a20-14 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Skyhawks pulled within two of the Lady Yellow Jackets at the beginning of the second quarter, but the Black Hills State was able to keep up, later distancing themselves after a 7-0 spurt to lead 29-20 with 5:37 left in the second quarter.
Black Hills State continued to go shot for shot with Fort Lewis, extended their lead 40-27 by halftime.
Black Hills State continued their offensive attack to start the second half, going on a 9-3 run to take their lead to 49-30, through the first two minutes.
Following this spurt, they continued to dominate down the stretch, outscoring the Lady Skyhawks 15-11 to lead 64-41, going into the final 10 minutes of play.
Fort Lewis came out in the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to close the gap to 69-52 with 4:46 left to go in the game.
The Lady Skyhawks continued to try and fight back throughout the remainder of the game, but the lead amassed by Black Hills State proved to be insurmountable, with the Lady Yellow Jackets walking out of Durango, with the win on the road, 76-61.
The Lady Yellow Jackets held their highest shooting percentages in recent memory as they finished 25-of-53 from the field for 47.2 percent, and 8-of-22 (36.4 percent) from beyond the arc. They were 18-of-24 at the free throw line, 75%.
Fort Lewis had 22 turnovers and only seven steals while Black Hills State had only 14 giveaways, and 12 steals.
The Lady Yellow Jackets got 30-points from its bench, and the team scored 30 points in the paint while the Lady Skyhawks only had 21 bench points and scored 16 points in the paint.
Kocer led the Lady Yellow Jacket attack against the Fort Lewis with 19 points in her 24 minutes on the floor.
Haylee Weathersby was the next highest scorer for Black Hills State with 15 points in 25 minutes off the bench.
Weathersby was 5-of-9 from the floor and made 5-of-6 from the charity stripe, while nabbing four rebounds, and dishing out four assists.
Black Hills State (18-6 overall, 13-5 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) returns to the Donald E. Young Center this weekend for the final home games of the 2022-23 regular season.
They tip off at 5 p.m. Friday against Fort Lewis on Heroes Day, Friday, before their Senior Day match up against Adams State University on Saturday.
Tip off for the Adams State game is 4 p.m.
