Halee Weathersby_0233_rgvvu.jpg

Haylee Weathersby, of Black Hills State, drives to the basket in a game earlier this season, in Spearfish.

Photo courtesy of BHSU Sports Information

Click to purchase this photo

DURANGO, Colo. — Black Hills State women’s basketball team  defeated the Skyhawks 76-61 Monday, in Durango, Colo.

This was a makeup game from Dec. 31 when it was postponed due to in-climate weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.