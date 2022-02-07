Lady Jackets finish 1-1 during homestand

SPEARFISH — The Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish was rocking Friday night as the Black Hills State women’s basketball team hosted Adams State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup.
With seven seconds left in overtime the Lady Jackets Ashlee Beacom drove to the right of the free throw lane, and threw a bounce pass inside to Haley Weatherby, who turned and laid it off the glass as time expired to give Black Hills State the win 67-65.
“I thought we finished really well. It was a huge confidence booster for us,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach. “I thought we stepped up and made defensive plays when we needed to, and we beat a good team.”
Adams State led 21-19 after one quarter, and they were on top 31-29 at the half.
Adams State led after three quarters, and regulation was tied.
Danica Kocer led the Lady Jackets in scoring with 18 points followed by Haylee Weathersby and Niki Van Wyk with 11 points apiece.
Saturday night the Lady Jackets lost the first home game of the season, falling to CSU-Pueblo
Black Hills State led 14-13 after one quarter but trailed 35-31 at the intermission.
CSU-Pueblos outscored Black Hills State 34-25 in the second half to come away with the win, 70-56.
Danica Kocer led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 12 points, two steals, and a rebound.
Freshman Haylee Weathersby scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Black Hills State (13-8 overall, 11-4 RMAC) is tied with MSU Denver and Colorado Mesa for fourth place in the RMAC.
The Lady Jackets hit the road for away games with UC-Colorado Springs and New Mexico Highlands Friday, and Saturday.
