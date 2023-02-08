SPEARFISH — Black Hills State women’s basketball hosted the No. 15 Colorado School of Mines on Friday night, falling to the Lady Orediggers 72-58 after a hot start in the first quarter.
“I thought we had a really good first quarter. They competed. I thought our women had the right mentality and were ready to go. I thought Halee (Weathersby) had a huge night. She was going good for us,” said Mark Nore,” the Lady Jackets head coach. “ “They (Colorado Mines) are a good team. They are long and disruptive our rhythm offensively. I really feel like we had some opportunities, but we had way too many mental mistakes.”
Black Hills State shot 39.6 percent from the floor, and the tough Lady Oredigger defense held the Lady Yellow Jackets to just one three-pointer out of 12 all night.
The Lady Yellow Jackets were 19-27 from the free throw line for 73.1%.
Weathersby led Black Hills State in scoring with 16 points, grabbing six total rebounds (four defensively), and one steal on the night.
Danica Kocer was the only other double-digit scorer for Black Hills State with 11 points.
Saturday night the Lady Jackets lost to the visiting Metro State-Denver Lady Roadrunners 62-52.
Metro State-Denver led 20-16 after one quarter, and 31-26 at the half. They led 45-38 after three quarters, and they won by double-digits, 62-52.
Kocer, the Lady Jackets leading scorer, did not play after re-injuring her knee the previous night against Colorado Mines.
Niki Van Wyk led all Black Hills State scorers with 21 points, followed by Ellie Moore with 13 points.
Black Hills State (16-4 overall and 1-4 RMAC) now goes on the road where they will play three conference games in four days.
Friday they travel to the University of Colorado Springs-Colorado, Saturday they play at Regis University, and Monday they travel to Fort Lewis College.
