BHSU women.jpg

Haley Weathersby of Black Hills State, drives to the basket during Friday nights 72-58 loss to Colorado School of Mines, in Spearfish.

Photo courtesy of BHSU Sports Information Department

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State women’s basketball hosted the No. 15 Colorado School of Mines on Friday night, falling to the Lady Orediggers 72-58 after a hot start in the first quarter.

“I thought we had a really good first quarter. They competed. I thought our women had the right mentality and were ready to go. I thought Halee (Weathersby) had a huge night. She was going good for us,” said Mark Nore,” the Lady Jackets head coach. “ “They (Colorado Mines) are a good team. They are long and disruptive our rhythm offensively. I really feel like we had some opportunities, but we had way too many mental mistakes.”

