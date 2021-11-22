Lady Jackets defeat Lady Wildcats 66-50

WAYNE, Neb. — Black Hills State’s bench outscored Wayne State 32-9, as the Lady Jackets rolled to the win, 66-50, Friday night, in Wayne, Neb.
All 12 players that played for Black Hills State scored.
“I thought we really competed. I thought our bench came up big. We got 32 points from our bench. There was a lot of unselfish basketball, but anytime you can hold a team to 50 points, a lot of good things happen,” said Mark
Field goals by Ashley Davis and Morgan Hammerbeck gave Black Hills State an early 4-0 lead.
Two field goals and free throw by Kylie Hammer put the Lady Wildcats on top, 7-6.
The Lady Jackets offense went cold, with a Kammie Ragsdale field goal the only points they would score over the next three minutes, and they trailed 11-8 with 1:32 left in the opening quarter.
A field goal by Meagan Engesser and a 3-pointer by Danica Kocer pulled the Lady Jackets within one point of the 13-11 lead after one quarter of play,
A 3-pointer by Ashlee Beacom tied the score at 16-16.
Field goals by Halee Weatherby and Kalla Bertram kept the score tied at 20-20.
Three-pointers by Bertram and Raven Cournoyer put the Lady Jackets on top 26-20.
A 3-pointer by Beacom and a layup and free throw by Samantha Oase kept Black Hills State on top, 32-26, at the half.
Over the next three minutes the Lady Jackets went on an 11-0 run to extend its lead to 43-30.
They would lead 52-40 after three quarters of play.
Black Hills State would outscore Wayne State in the fourth quarter to win 66-50.
Koser led all Black Hills State scorers with nine points. Bertrand and Davis scored 6 points each, Engesser scored seven points, and Beacom, Bertram , and Weatherby each scored six points,
Hammerbeck pulled down 10 rebounds for Black Hills State.
Saturday, Black Hills State lost to the University of Sioux Falls 74-56, in Sioux Falls.
The two teams played on even terms in the opening quarter, with the score tied 11 after the first 10 minutes of play.
Sioux Falls went on a 5-0 run to end the second quarter and led 30-25 at the half
The Lady Cougars went on a 8-0 run to open the second half, and they led 61-47 after three quarters.
Sioux Falls outscored Black Hills State 13-9 in the final quarter to win easily, 74-56
Koser led Black Hills State with 11 points. Bertram scored nine points and Engesser eight points for the Lady Jackets.
Black Hills State, 2-2 travels to Kaneohe, Hawaii to play in the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic, Wednesday and Friday.
