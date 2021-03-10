Lady Jackets begin play in National tourney Friday

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will face a familiar opponent as the NCAA Division II national women’s basketball tournament gets underway Friday in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (14-8) square off against Westminster (11-5) in a West Region quarterfinal game. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m., with 95.9 Eagle Country broadcasting the game.
Both teams are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), with Westminster seeded third and Black Hills State coming in at number six..
Friday will mark the third meeting this season between the teams.
Black Hills State has defeated the Griffins twice this season. The first was a 71-68 win in Spearfish on Dec. 12. They also met in an RMAC tournament first-round game March 2, with the Lady Yellow Jackets prevailing 71-66.
“It’s exciting to make it that far,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “We match up really well with Westminster, and it’s a new venue, which is exciting.”
Nore said Westminster boasts a lot of offensive efficiency, shooting about 50% from the field.
He added the Griffins have great size and rebound well.
“We’ve shot the ball well,” Nore said of the Yellow Jackets’ earlier success against Westminster. “You need to shoot with confidence against a big team and come in with the right mindset.”
Nore said Black Hills State defended really well against the Griffins at the RMAC tournament. He agreed that is also a key on Friday.
“If we don’t defend, we’re not going to win,” Nore said. “If we’re not rebounding, we’re not going to have success.”
Westminster attempted 20 free throws (making 19) in the teams’ last game before Black Hills State had its first. “We need to do a better job of attacking and finding different ways of scoring,” Nore said.
