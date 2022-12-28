SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s basketball team tries to regroup from a rash of injuries and layoffs as they close out 2022 with a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) road games against Adams State Friday, and Fort Lewis College Saturday.
The Lady Jackets defeated New Mexico Highlands 57-48 Dec. 16 in Spearfish
“I thought we did some good things. I thought we had kids step up. Haley Weathersby had a nice game for us, especially in the second half. She carried us offensively and did some good things for us. I thought Nikki Van Wyk really played a nice game for us defensively, and offensively she hit some timely buckets, and Megan (Engessor) had a nice game for us,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach. “We missed a lot of shots we normally knock down, but we made big plays when we had to late.”
Black Hills State was eight of 13 from the free throw line against the Cowgirls and Nore said the weather has created a lot of problems for the Lady Jackets to get in sync.
“That was a tough week for us, because we couldn’t really practice. We only practiced one time, that Monday, and we weren’t able to practice the rest of the week with things going on,” Nore said. “From that standpoint, with the storm that came in, and everything else it was a weird game.”
On top of that, the Lady Jackets are coming off a 10-day layoff over Christmas.
“We just had our first practice today (Tuesday), and we definitely aren’t in game shape. We’ve got a lot of rust and hopefully we can shake it off quick.” Nore said.
Friday Black Hills State plays at Adams State (7-4 overall and 3-2 RMAC), and Saturday they will travel to Fort Lewis College (5-6 overall and 1-4 RMAC).
“Adams State plays extremely hard. They challenge you in the full court, and they are going to compete for 40 minutes,” Nore said. “Fort Lewis had a big win over Westminster, 63-61 before the Christmas break. They are a young team, and they are really starting to play better together as a team .
Injuries are also a problem for Black Hills State.
The Lady Jackets will be without senior Danica Kocer, who sat out the game against New Mexico Highlands and will miss this weekend’s games as well.
Nore said she is scheduled to have an MRI on her knee today and results will be known later in the week.
Nore hopes his team plays good basketball this weekend.
“We need to handle pressure. We need to handle adversity. The play is going to be a little rusty with the break, but I want them to be able to play through fatigue, take care of the ball, and maybe score in different ways, score better. I thought we have been rebounding better. I just hope we can progress defensively, and we are going to definitely need to have some kids step up for the weekend,” Nore said.
