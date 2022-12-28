IMG_6260.jpg

Black Hills State guard Nikki Van Wyk shoots a jumper in a game earlier this season, in Spearfish. Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s basketball team tries to regroup from a rash of injuries and layoffs as they close out 2022 with a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) road games against Adams State Friday, and Fort Lewis College Saturday.

The Lady Jackets defeated New Mexico Highlands 57-48 Dec. 16 in Spearfish

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.