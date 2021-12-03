Lady Jackets basketball opens 2021-22 RMAC schedule tonight

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team, will kick off their 2021-22 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule at home against Western Colorado.
Last season the Lady Jackets finished 11-8 in the RMAC, and 14-9 overall, and were the RMAC tournament champions.
“It’s real exciting to start the conference schedule. Being home, and actually have some fans. That part is exciting, but just being able to practice and work on those things, and not having to worry about loading a bus, its just a huge thing right now for us,” said Mark Nore, who is entering his 20th season as the Lady Yellow Jackets head coach.
Black Hills State spent the Thanksgiving holiday competing in Kaneohe, Hawaii, at the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic.
Black Hills State lost to Hawaii Pacific University 68-65, and they lost to Walsh University (Ohio) 73-51
Nore said the Hawaii trip was different than past road trips.
“We’ve gone to Florida, we’ve gone to Costa Rica before, and we fund raise a lot for those trips. We work really hard. It was something that I was happy our team was able to do. It was a trip of a lifetime,” Nore said.
Nore said the team overcame many obstacles along the way.
“It was a great experience, a great growing experience for the team. We didn’t play great, but we definitely had a different obstacles and adversities,” said Nore. “Staying in an airport overnight, to dealing with all the COVID protocols. Then with the time change (Hawaii is three hours behind Spearfish), which also effected games.”
Nore added, “It was a really good experience, and we played two really good teams. When we got back we took a couple of days just to get some rest. We’d been on the road for a month. It’s been fun to practice at home again, and we worked on some things to get ready for our conference schedule.”
Being RMAC champs means Black Hills State will have a target on their back.
“You know, we want to be that team where teams have to be ready, and that part too is exciting, said Nore. “We’ve got a new team this year, and there’s a lot of growth with this team, and I definitely felt a lot of growth this week. We’ll be excited to be at home, and playing a conference team.
Nore said will be displaying their championship trophy tonight at the Donald E. Young Center.
“That will be fun. It’s been a lot of work over the years, and climbing the hills. But it is very rewarding thing, and just a huge accomplishment for our team,” Nore said.
Tipoff for tonight’s game is 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Black Hills State will host Fort Lewis College tomorrow with the women’s game at 4 p.m., and the men’s game is at 6 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.