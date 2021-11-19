Lady Jackets basketball looking to find its identity

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team is looking to find its identity as the 2021-22 basketball season gets underway.
Last season the Lady Jackets were 11-8 RMAC, 14-9 overall, and were declared Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champions after Colorado Mines was unable to compete in the championship game due to COVID-19 shutting the program down.
They lost to No. 3 Westminster College (Utah), 74-65, in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Tourney.
Returners are: Ashlee Beacom, Danica Kocer, Niki Van Wyk, Megan Engesser, Ashley Davis, Summer Fox, and Raven Cournoyer.
“Beacom just manages the game so well, and Danica (Kocer) has got so much poise as a player. She is super competitive and tough. Both Beacom and Kocer are huge for us in how they play. They are definitely two players that have bought in to what we are doing, they have got themselves in great condition, and they are mentally as tough as anyone,” Nore said.
New faces are: Kammie Ragsdale, Morgan Hammerbeck, and Kalla Bertram.
Mark Nore begins his 20th season as the Lady Yellow Jackets head coach.
Nore said the first few games of the season will be evaluating players and establishing a rotation.
“We’re still trying to get rotations. We are trying to get something established inside, so we can do anything to get to the free throw line and be able to manufacture some points. We move the ball well as a team.
Black Hills State began its season with a pair of games against Minot State, in Minot, N.D.
The Lady Yellow Jackets lost the game on Nov. 12, 55-52, before winning the game on Nov. 13, 56-55.
“I thought we really competed. I thought we grew as a team. I really felt like the new players have really grown. I think just being in those game situations, I think it gave them an understanding of what college basketball is like,” Nore said. “I thought Minot was a very solid team, and I thought they have as good a player (Amber Stevahn) inside as we’ve seen or will see. I think we competed, and we had to make plays. Those were two situational games that one we fell short, and one we learned from and got a big stop, so there is growth in the team. “
Nore was quick to add, “I think that for us, the biggest thing right now is making sure that we do compete, play hard, and have the right approach into these things. Against Minot I really felt like we grew as a team, and that’s what we took from those two games.”
The next week will be a busy one for the Lady Jackets.
Friday they travel to Wayne State (1-1) for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Saturday, they play at the University of Sioux Falls.
Tip off is set for 2 p.m.
Sunday the team flies out of Sioux Falls and travels to Kaneohe, Hawaii, where they will play two games in the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic. Wednesday, Nov. 24, they will play Hawaii Pacific University at 8 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 26 they face Walsh University (Ohio), at 5 p.m.
“We have just been trying to overcome some of the COVID-19 protocol to be able to travel to Hawaii. My assistants, Hope Bonlander and Halley Busse, have been amazing making sure to do scouting against very good opponents, making sure to get the team and our minds right for the weekend, and then just trying to balance all of that,” said Nore. “It’s hard enough a couple or a family go to Hawaii, but it’s another thing to get a family of 21 to Hawaii, so it’s been a lot. But, it has been an awesome feeling.”
Nore said neither he, nor most of his team have never been to Hawaii, and they are excited to go, but they are not looking past Wayne State.
“Right now our focus is on Wayne State, and after that we will focus on Sioux Falls, and then we will focus on getting to Hawaii, and then playing. Once we get there we’ve got two teams that are ranked in the top 20 nationally, so we’ve got our hands full there too,” Nore said.
You can listen to all Black Hills State women’s basketball games this season on The Eagle Country at 95.9/96.3 FM or live online at MyEagleCountry.com. Check the Black Hills State athletics website to see if the game is being shown on the internet.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.