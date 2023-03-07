Black Hills State’s Morgan Hammerbeck, left, goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season against Metro State-Denver in Spearfish.The Lady Jackets will be the No. 6 seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament that begins Friday in San Angeo, Texas. Pioneer file photo
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s basketball team punched their ticket to the “Big Dance” receiving the number 6 seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament, that begins Friday.
The Lady Jackets (22-7 overall and 17-5 RMAC) will play in the South Central Region, March 10-13 at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
“We our really excited to make it to the Division II NCAA Tournament. It’s a great opportunity for our program to play again in the NCAA tournament,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach. “Being one of 32 teams is very exciting, and it is a great opportunity for us.”
Their first round matchup will be at 11 a.m. Friday against RMAC foe Regis University, who earned a No. 3 seed.
The two teams played twice during the regular, with each team winning on their home court.
Black Hills State won 71-64 on Dec. 2, and Regis 53-67 on Feb. 11.
“I’m expecting a very intense game. Regis is playing really well, obviously coming of a high from winning the RMAC Tournament,” said Nore. We’ve got our hands full, but we are excited about it.
“We know what we are capable of against them because we know them. It should be a good game. We’ve got to be ready to go,” Nore said.
Black Hills State won its final five regular season games, but lost 56-50 to Metro State-Denver, in Spearfish, in the first round of the RMAC Shootout.
Nore said he is looking for his team to play a more consistent game.
“I want them to have confidence, and play with a little bit of an edge to us. I think that for 40 minutes play with little purpose, and again, playing refreshed. We are getting another opportunity we weren’t sure we were going to have,” said Nore. “So, we’ve got to use that energy in the right way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.