Lady Jackets Morgan Hammerbeck 3969.jpg

Black Hills State’s Morgan Hammerbeck, left, goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season against Metro State-Denver in Spearfish.The Lady Jackets will be the No. 6 seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament that begins Friday in San Angeo, Texas. Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s basketball team punched their ticket to the “Big Dance” receiving the number 6 seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament, that begins Friday.

 The Lady Jackets (22-7 overall and 17-5 RMAC) will play in the South Central Region, March 10-13 at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.