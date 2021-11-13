Lady Jacket hoopsters fall to Lady Beavers 55-52 in opener

MINOT, N.D. — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team lost to Minot State, 55-52, Friday morning, in their opening game of the 2020-21 basketball season, in Minot, N.D.
“We started the game out with good energy. Being the first time in a real game situation and getting some of that experience under our belt,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach. “I thought we defended pretty well for at least three quarters. That third quarter kind of got us, and we just lost a little bit of our edge.”
Nore added, “Overall, anytime you hold a under 60 points your doing something right defensively. We’ve just got to manufacture some points We have to have some kids step up offensively, and be more aggressive, and get to the free throw line.”
Ashlee Beacom hit a 3-pointer to start the game to give the Lady Jackets a quick 3-0 lead.
Danica Kocer hit a free throw and Aliva Pautz and Raven Cournoyer added field goals to give Black Hills State a 9-2 lead with 5:45 left in the opening quarter.
A 3-pointer by Kammie Ragsdale and a field goal by Kocer Kept the Lady Jackets on top 14-10.
Minot State scored the final points of the quarter to tie things at 14-14 after one quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Kocer and a 3-poointer by Pautz helped Black Hills State take a 23-14 lead at the 6:21 mark of the second quarter.
Field goals by Haylee Weathersby and Ragsdale gave the Lady Jackets a 27-24 lead at the intermission
Black Hills State opened the second half with a 3-pointer by Megan Engesser to extend its lead to 30-24.
The Lady Beavers would score five straight points to pull within one point, 30-29.
Minot State would score seven of the next eight points to grab the lead 37-31.
Field goals by Samantha Oase and Pautz pulled the Lady Jackets within two points, 37-35.
Minot State would score the final four points of the quarter to lead 41-35 going into the final 10 minutes of play.
Minot State extended its lead to 45-35, before a filed goal and free throw by Kocer cut the Lady Beavers lead to 45-38.
Black Hills State could not get close than three points and trailed 55-49, when Engesser hit a 3-pointer, but it wasn’t enough, as Minot State won the game 55-52.
Kocer lead Black Hills State in scoring with 18 points, five rebounds, and four steals.
Engesser added nine points and Pautz chipped in eight points.
Black Hills State shot 37% (20 of 54) from the field and 34.6% (18 of 38) from behind the 3-point line. For the game, Minot State shot 47.4% (18-38) from the field and 66.7% (4 of 6) from beyond the 3-point arc. Black Hills State shot 60% from the free throw line, going three-for-five, while the Lady Beavers were 15-21 for 71.4%.
Black Hills State turned the ball over 14 times, while Minot State recorded 22 turnovers.
The Lady Yellow Jackets take the court at 7 p.m. tonight, when they will once again be facing the Minot State.
“I want us to maintain our energy and our mindset for four quarters. I thought offensively we got some looks,” said Nore. “We’ve got a lot of new kids and I think that they are just going to be growing through these games. I’ll have to watch film and evaluative that before I get to much of a game plan, but I think it starts with the mindset. Making sure we have the right frame of mind going into the game.”
