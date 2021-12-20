Lady Golden Eagles defeat Lady Spartans 50-37

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s girls’ basketball team dropped a 67-49 game to Aberdeen Central, Friday, in Spearfish. Dakota Johnson, the Lady Spartans head basketball coach, said her team didn’t play up to its potential against Aberdeen Central.
“That’s on me, and moving forward I am not going to make the same mistake twice.It’s a learning experience, it’s a growing experience, and hopefully we are able to take advantage of this learning experience because it’s so early in the season, and grow from it. We never lose, we always learn.”
Spearfish only scored two points in the first four minutes of play, on a Brylee Grubb field goal, allowing Aberdeen Central to jump out to a 7-2 lead.
Field goals by Stella Marcus Sierra West, and Tayler Duncan helped cut the Lady Golden Eagles’ lead to 9-7 after one quarter of play.
Field goals by Jozie Dana and Marcus gave Spearfish the lead, 12-9.
The Lady Spartans kept the game close, but they trailed 19-18 at the half.
Aberdeen Central opened the third quart with an 18-4 run to lead 37-22.
The Lady Golden Eagles led 39-26 after three quarters, and they went on to win 50-37.
Marcus and Grubb led the Lady Spartans in scoring with nine points each.
Spearfish shot 32.6 from the field (14 out of 43) and was seven of 19 from the free throw line for 36.8%.
On Saturday, Spearfish lost to Pierre 57-34.
Pierre led 16-3 after the first quarter, they led 29-13 at the half, and 43-27 after three quarters of play.
Sofie Guthmdller led Spearfish in scoring with nine points.
Spearfish (2-2) hosts Hot Springs Thursday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.