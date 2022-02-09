Lady Golddiggers fall to Lady Cardinals 53-35

LEAD — Lady Golddigger Jayna Price stops near the lane and gets ready to shoot during a girls’ high school basketball game, in Lead. Price scored nine points in the game, but Lead-Deadwood lost to the Bison Cardinals, 53-35, Tuesday night.
Piper Rogers scored 10 points, and Taylor Hansen, Erica Hansen, Rachel Hansen, and Hallie Person scored four points each. The Lady Golddiggers are now 1-17 on the season, and they host Douglas at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.