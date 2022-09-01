LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Hot Springs, Tuesday evening, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 7:50 am
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Hot Springs, Tuesday evening, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
The home standing Golddiggers won the first game 25-22.
Hot Springs captured the next three games by scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-23 to secure the match victory.
“I think that we strung together a lot more rallies than what we did in Custer,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Brooke Kappen said in comparing this matchup to the one at last weekend’s Custer Tournament. The Golddiggers fell to Hot Springs 25-23 and 25-11 on Aug. 27.
“Our communication was probably the thing that was keeping us alive,” Kappen said in reflecting on Tuesday’s match.
She added the team has worked on blocking, and many more touches resulted.
Erica Hansen’s serving ace put the Golddiggers ahead 3-1 in the first game. Lead-Deadwood eventually went up 13-8.
An Allison Mollman block gave Lead-Deadwood side out and a 14-11 advantage. Hot Springs forged an 18-18 tie, but Tilli Katon’s attacking kill presented the Golddiggers with side out and a 23-21 edge. Lead-Deadwood went on to the 25-22 win.
“We had a lot of energy and worked very well together,” Katon said in describing the opening game. “Our passing was more on point; our setting was more on point, and we swung harder.”
Hot Springs sprinted out to a 6-1 lead in the second game. The margin reached seven points (9-2) before Katon’s attacking kill brought Lead-Deadwood to within 9-3.
Katon served an ace as the Golddiggers cut the margin to 10-7.
Hot Springs responded with a run to build its lead to 16-8 and went on to the 25-17 victory.
Lead-Deadwood forged a 4-4 tie in the third game on a Mollman block.
The visiting Lady Bison led 18-11 before Piper Rogers’ serving ace kept Lead-Deadwood within 18-12.
The Golddiggers used Mollman’s attacking kill and Kennedy Grangaard’s serving ace to stay within 23-19, but the Bison scored two of the next three points for the 25-20 win.
Grangaard served an ace as Lead-Deadwood edged ahead 12-11 in the fourth game.
The margin reached two
