Lady Diggers volleyball team drops home opener

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood fell three games to one to Hot Springs in the Golddiggers’ home volleyball opener Tuesday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym.
Hot Springs won the first game 25-15, with Lead-Deadwood winning the second game 25-19. The visiting Bison captured the next two games 25-15 and 25-16 to secure the match victory.
“We, unfortunately, just couldn’t execute. That’s on us — unforced errors like serves, hits that we need to clean up,” said Kim Hansen, the Lady Golddiggers’ head volleyball coach.
The teams were tied five times early in the first game, with the final instance being 7-7. Hot Springs led 15-9 before Jayna Prince’s attacking kill gave Lead-Deadwood side out and cut the margin to 15-10.
Hot Springs gained side out and stayed ahead 21-15. Kambree Maciejewski served four consecutive aces to end the game with the Bison winning 25-15.
Prince served an ace in the second game as the Lady Golddiggers led 5-3. Her attacking kill and Taya Burleson’s serving ace opened a 13-8 advantage for Lead-Deadwood.
The Lady Golddiggers’ edge stayed at five points (18-13) following Prince’s serving ace. McKinly Kyte recorded an attacking kill as Lead-Deadwood stayed ahead 21-15.
Prince’s attacking kill secured the 25-19, second-game win for Lead-Deadwood.
Hansen said the Lady Golddiggers’ attitude keyed the game two win. “We talk a lot about energy on the team.
“Once things start to go your way, they start to feel a little bit more comfortable, play loose,” Hansen said.
The Lady Golddiggers held a 5-4 lead in the third game before Kylene Baker served two straight aces. Lead-Deadwood gained side out but trailed 7-6.
Hot Springs led 10-8 before scoring the next seven points. Alyssa Koffler’s serving ace made the score 17-8; the Lady Golddiggers got no closer and dropped the game 25-15.
“It was just our errors,” Hansen said in describing the differences between the second and third games.
The Bison gained side out in the fourth game and led 6-3. Jaylen Nachtigall’s two serving aces pushed the score to 8-3.
Madi Rystrom recorded an attacking kill to give Lead-Deadwood side out and cut the deficit to 19-11. The Lady Golddiggers got no closer than five points the rest of the game and fell 25-16.
“As soon as we got off the floor tonight, they are ready and all talking about things they want to improve on,” Hansen said. “What more can you ask from a team?”
Kailee Bertrand, Lexie Schroeder, Lillie Wittmayer, Burleson, Kyte, and Rystrom were honored in Senior Night festivities prior to the varsity contest.
No statistics were available from the match, as the team is using a new statistical program and trying to work out the bugs.
Lead-Deadwood is 0-4 on the season, including two losses at the Custer Tournament held Aug. 29. The Lady Golddiggers fell to Hot Springs (25-23, 17-25, 22-25) and Edgemont (22-25, 25-20, 11-25).
No fans were allowed inside the Custer Armory, which was OK with Hansen.
“If we are going to have a full volleyball season, there’s going to have to be some sacrifices,” Hansen said. “Custer was able to livestream everything, and it’s about these girls getting playing time.”
The Lady Golddiggers are scheduled to visit Edgemont Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.