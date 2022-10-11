Lady Diggers VB swept by New Underwood By Dennis Knuckles, Black Hills Pioneer Oct 11, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers volleyball team was swept by the New Underwood Lady Tigers in three sets Tuesday night in Lead.The scores were 25-19, 25-11,and 25-15.See match story, comments, and photos in Thursday's Black Hills Pioneer.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Underwood Photo Tigers Sport Lead-deadwood Lady Golddiggers Diggers Vb Comment Pioneer Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSturgis woman dies in Main Street business fireFirst truck-full of noodles departs Albany FarmsCheyenne Crossing will rebuild!Leaked poll shows tight governor’s raceTilly the buffalo stops to say ‘hi’David Joseph TaggartSting still lingers 10 years after son’s deathNew Dolan Creek Senior Housing project progressingKanye West continues Gigi Hadid feud by sharing video branding her ‘cabbage patch’842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
