LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers volleyball team was swept by the New Underwood Lady Tigers in three sets Tuesday night in Lead.
The scores were 25-19, 25-11, and 25-15.
“I think we were hesitant at a lot of times, and we were not at the top of our game tonight,” said Brooke Kappan, the Lady Golddiggers head coach.
A services ace by Lead-Deadwood’s Erica Hansen tied the score at 3-3 in the first set.
A kill and put back by Tilli Katon, and a kill by Campbell kept the Lady Golddiggers within two points, 7-5.
The Lady Golddiggers continued to fight.
A kill by Hansen and two blocks by Katon kept Lead-Deadwood within striking distance 14-12.
New Underwood built a 21-15 advantage, but a put back by Piper Rogers, a kill by Hansen, and a service ace by Katon cut the Lady Tigers lead to 21-18.
New Underwood would score four of the next five points to win the first set, 25-19.
In the second set, a Gayle Thompson put back put the Lady Golddiggers on top 1-0.
They scored 12 consecutive points to take a commanding lead, 12-1.
Campbell, Katon and Kennedy Grangaard all scored for the Lady Golddiggers, but New Underwood kept putting on the pressure and won set two 25-11.
Lead-Deadwood’s Maeve Campbell opened the third set with a put back to put the Lady Golddiggers on top 1-0.
New Underwood won 10 straight points to take the lead 10-1. A Piper Rogers put back and two kills by Katon kept the Lady Tigers lead at 10 points, 14-4.
Sidnie Percy, Rogers, Hansen, Campbell and Grangaard all scored for Lead-Deadwood, but at the end the Lady Tigers remained in control and won the set 25-15, and won the match three sets to none.
Katon led Lead-Deadwood with four kills, one block, and one service ace; Grangaard had three kills and 16 digs; and Percy had one kill and 21 digs.
Lead-Deadwood (2-21) will host Sturgis Brown (2-19) Thursday.
