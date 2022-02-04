Lady Diggers lose to Lady Scotties 49-18

LEAD — The Lead--Deadwood Lady Golddiggers had trouble generating any offense and lost to Philip, 49-18, Thursday night, in girls’ high school basketball action, in Lead.
“It was really just disappointing, I guess, in the way the first half went for us. We were really hoping to come out and be more competitive,” said Tim Hansen, the Lady Golddiggers head coach. “We kind of took the lumps against Red Cloud, St. Thomas More, and Spearfish. Not that Philip is a bad team, but we just wanted to be more competitive, so it was really disappointing that we weren’t tonight.”
Hansen added, “We’re beat up. We’ve got a bunch of kids that are out. We’ve got a bunch of kids that are sick, and I think it really showed tonight that we are just kind of running on fumes a little bit, and unfortunately we don’t have too many breaks.”
When the Lady Golddiggers take the floor Saturday it will be their fourth game in eight days, not counting the game against Hill City Monday, in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood struggled from the start.
Their first points came on a field goal by Jayna Prince with 2:52 left in the opening quarter, but Philip had already scored seven points to stretch their lead to 7-2.
Prince added a another field goal, but the Lady Scotties enjoyed a 12-7 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
The Lady Golddiggers lone field goal by Rachel Janssen, while the Lady Scotties scored 16 points in the second quarter to lead 28-6 at the half.
Piper Rogers and Janssen scored a field goal each for Lead-Deadwood, but Philip led 41-10 after three quarters.
Prince scored six points and Rogers scored two points in the fourth quarter, and Philip cruised to the win 49-18.
Prince led the Lady Diggers in scoring with 10 points, and Janssen and Rogers scored four points each.
Lead-Deadwood (1-17) faces Olerichs tday at 4:30 p.m., in Lead.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.