LEAD —The Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers held the Olerichs Lady Tigers scoreless in the first quarter, and went on to win their first game of the season, 50-25, Thursday night in Lead.
“I’m so proud of the girls. They’ve been working so hard, and we had a couple of tough games here early in the season. We’re a really young team, and we are trying to figure some stuff out. “I’m just really glad with the effort that they put on tonight with how we started the game, and how we controlled stuff in the third quarter,” said Will Malde, the Lady Diggers’ head coach. “I think at the beginning of the game, and the beginning of the second half, really set the tone, and that was huge for us the rest of the game.”
Malde said he was proud of how his team hustled on both ends of the floor.
“There has always been an emphasis on defense, but we started trying to pick up some more things like some more pressure, and different stuff, and I think it’s translated into seeing the girls as they pick up on defense, and it has resulted in more steals, reflections, a little more energy,” Malde said.
It took over a little over two minutes before Lead-Deadwood’s Hallie Person scored to put the Lady Golddiggers on top 2-0.
A Jessie Artz free throw, back-to-back field goals by Piper Rogers, a field goal by Person, and a 3-pointer by Erica Hansen gave Lead-Deadwood a 12-0 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Blanche Mousseaux scored Olerichs’ first points of the game with 7:48 left in the first half. Delaney Mattson, of Lead-Deadwood, scored back-to-back field goals to extend the Lady Golddiggers’ lead to 16-12.
Mousseaux hit a 3-pointer and a field goal, and Katelyn Her Many Horses scored to cut the Lady Golddiggers lead to 16-9, with 4:45 left in the first half.
Mattson hit one of two free throws and scored to give Lead-Deadwood a 19-13 lead at the half.
To start the second half, Rogers and Artz scored to push the Lead-Deadwood lead back to double-digits, 23-13.
After Olerichs’ Tlea Rouillard hit a 3-pointer, Lead-Deadwood answered with a 3-pointer by Erica Hansen and a field goal by Taylor Hanson to stay on top 28-16.
Clarissa Heisinger and Person each hit a free throw, Rogers scored, and Person hit back-to-back field goals to extend the Lady Golddiggers’ lead to 38-19 going into the final eight minutes of play..
Mattson, Heisinger, and Erica Hansen all scored in the fourth quarter for Lead-Deadwood as they rolled to the win, 50-25.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Erica Hansen 12,Mattson 11, Rogers 10, Person 9, Heisinger 3, Artz 3, and Taylor Hansen 2.
Lead-Deadwood (1-3) hosts New Underwood today in Lead.
The girls game begins at 2:15, with boys game schedule to follow at 3:45 p.m.
