Lead-Deadwood’s Jerzie Artz drives toward the basket during Thursday night’s girls’ basketball game against Olerichs, in Lead. The Lady Golddiggers won 50-25. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

LEAD —The Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers held the Olerichs Lady Tigers scoreless in the first quarter, and went on to win their first game of the season, 50-25, Thursday night in Lead.

“I’m so proud of the girls. They’ve been working so hard, and we had a couple of tough games here early in the season. We’re a really young team, and we are trying to figure some stuff out. “I’m just really glad with the effort that they put on tonight with how we started the game, and how we controlled stuff in the third quarter,” said Will Malde, the Lady Diggers’ head coach. “I think at the beginning of the game, and the beginning of the second half, really set the tone, and that was huge for us the rest of the game.”

