Second half seals 1.jpg

Lead-Deadwood’s Alyssa Ulvestad and New Underwood opponent Mandie Chambliss battle for the ball before it goes out of bounds.

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood scored only nine points in the second half Saturday afternoon and fell 48-24 to New Underwood in a varsity girls’ basketball game played at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.

“We were a little bit slower on our rotations in that zone (defense),” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said in describing a second half that started with the Golddiggers trailing by only two points, at 17-15. “Kudos to them (New Underwood): they hit some shots that they didn’t hit in the first half.”

