Lady Diggers fall to Lady Crusaders 88-27

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers’ girls’ basketball team lost to the Red Cloud Lady Crusaders 88-27 Friday night, in Lead.
“We knew going in that we were going to face a lot of pressure,” said Tim Hansen, the Lady Golddiggers’ head coach. “The thing that gave us the most frustration was just their defensive hustle. They don’t let you rest. We knew it was going to be an issue with our young guards, so yeah it was a problem for us with that pressure.”
Red Cloud led 25-8 after the first quarter, 48-19 at the half, 67-25 after three quarters, and they ended up winning 88-27.
Jayna Prince ended up leading the Lady Golddiggers in scoring with 10 points.
Lead-Deadwood (1-12) travels to Spearfish on Tuesday night.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.