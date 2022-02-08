Lady Diggers fall to Hill City 38-20

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood scored just five points over three quarters and lost to Hill City 38-20, Monday night, in Lead.
Hill City’s Lillie Ross scored five points, and Abby Siemonsma scored six points, as the Lady Rangers held the Lady Golddiggers scoreless in the first quarter, and they led 18-0 after one.
Lead-Deadwood finally got on the scoreboard with 3:50 left in the first half when Taylor Hansen hit a free throw to make it 22-1 in favor of Hill City
Rachel Janssen scored two field goals but the Lady Golddiggers trailed 27-5 at the half.
Only six points were scored in the third quarter, all by Hill City and the Lady Rangers led 33-5 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter the Lady Golddiggers got eight points from Janssen, four points from Piper Rogers, and two points from Hallie Person, but that wouldn’t be enough as Hill City wound up winning by the score of 38-20.
Janssen scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead Lead-Deadwood in scoring.
Lead-Deadwood (1-16) returns back to action today, in a 6:15 p.m. match up against Rapid City Christian, in Lead.
