Lady Digger volleyballers get swept by Red Cloud

Jack Hight (Spearfish boys golf): Hight shot an 83 to earn third place at the Black Hills Conference Golf Tournament held last week at Belle Fourche Country Club. Hight started rough with a 44 on his front 9 but finished strong with a 38 on his closing 9 holes after informing him that the team was struggling and we needed a good finish, and Hight along with his teammates helped earn Spearfish their sixth consecutive Black Hills Conference team championship with a 23 stroke difference over the St. Thomas More. Golf is an individual sport but in this case the entire team accomplished their goal. Team Members are: Trey Wood, Josh Sundsted, Hight, Charlie Rasmussen, and Parker Reede.

Anthony Budmayr (Belle Fourche football QB): Budmayr had 121 passing yards and one touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns, and he did a great job of leading the offense and controlling the game in a 28-14 victory over Chamberlain.

Pierce Miller (Spearfish football): In a 30-0 homecoming win over Custer, Miller had six solo and two assisted tackles. Out of the six tackles, four of them were for a loss, and he had one fumble recovery.

Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche volleyball): In matches last week, Crago had 11 service aces, served 54/62 for 87%, and had 66 digs, as Belle Fourche finished 4-1 and the Belle Fourche Tournament held Sept. 25

Joellen Cano (Sturgis Brown volleyball): Cano was serving at 93% with 16 service aces, along with seven kills, 91 assists, and 51 digs, as the Lady Scoopers went 3-3 last week.

Belle Fourche competitive cheer team: The Broncs have had a fantastic year. They are beating their personal best scores in the past. They are working as a team unit and hurdling every obstacle that has come their way.

