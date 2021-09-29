Lady Digger volleyballers get swept by Red Cloud

LEAD — Red Cloud swept Lead-Deadwood in girls’ high school volleyball action 25-23, 26-24, and 25-22, Tuesday night, in Lead.
“We needed to play our game tonight, and I don’t think we executed that. It was just a flat night, and no one could get out of their little funk,” said Kim Hansen, the Lady Diggers head volleyball coach. “Mentally we weren’t strong. You could see that in our serving percentage. These girls have served thousands of balls over the season. We’re missing serves right now, and in a tough game that’s just mental.”
Two kills by Jayna Prince, a kill and a service aces by Tilli Katon kept Lead-Deadwood within a point, 5-4.
Red Cloud scored four straight points to lead 9-4.
Red Cloud would extend its lead to 17-8. The Lady Diggers battled back, and Rachel Janssen pulled them within a point, 13-12.
Red Cloud extended its lead to 18-14.
A Janssen put back, a kill, and a service ace by Prince, and a kill by Mollman put Lead-Deadwood on top 20-19.
Red Cloud would win six of the next nine points to win set one, 25-23.
Lead-Deadwood took a 7-0 lead in set two thanks in part to three service aces by Mollman.
Red Cloud scored four straight points to cut the Lead-Deadwood margin to 7-4.
Red Cloud gained momentum and took the lead 15-14.
Two kills by Erica Hansen and a kill by Prince.
Lead-Deadwood battled back to pull within one point, 24-23, but Red Cloud would go on to win the second set, 25-24, and take a two set to none lead in the match.
A Mollman service ace, her fifth of the night allowed Lead-Deadwood to enjoy a 2-0 early in set three.
Red Cloud battled back and took the lead 6-4.
A kill by Prince and a service ace by Katon helped the Lady Golddiggers regain the lead, 9-6.
Red Cloud refused to quit and regained the lead, 12-10.
Lead-Deadwood scored five straight points to take the lead, 15-12.
A service ace by Piper Rogers kept the Lady Golddiggers on top 16-12.
Red Cloud fought back and took the lead, 22-21.
A Mollman put back tied the score at 22-22, but Red Cloud scored the final three points to win set three, 25-22, and win the match three sets to none.
Prince had 14 kills and 12 assists, Mollman added six kills and five service aces for Lead-Deadwood.. Katon also had five service aces, and Rogers had 24 assists for the Lady Golddiggers.
Lead-Deadwood, 3-11, travels to Custer Thursday.
