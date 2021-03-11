Lady Digger hoopsters endure challenging season

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood knew the 2020-21 varsity girls’ basketball season would be challenging. The Golddiggers finished with a 1-18 record.
“For the most part, the games I thought we were going to be competitive in, we were,” Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen said. He added the team did not have the desired consistency to push its advantage, especially on offense.
Hansen said something that could have served as a strength going into this season was that scoring might be divided among a number of players. He reiterated consistency did not develop.
“A strength that I saw from the team was that those kids never quit,” Hansen said. “They kept fighting, kept their spirit up. It’s hard to do that when you’re going through some of the stretches that we did.”
The Golddiggers dropped a 37-36 decision to Harding County to start their season and eventually fell to 0-4.
A 45-41 win over Douglas ended the slide and moved the Golddiggers to 1-4. Lead-Deadwood endured a 13-game skid the rest of the regular season.
Four of the setbacks during that stretch came by five or fewer points. They included results of 41-39 in overtime loss against Bennett County, 45-40 against Hot Springs, 30-27 against Sundance, and 34-30 against Bison.
Lead-Deadwood brought the number 10 seed into the Region 7A-8A tournament. A 53-25 loss to Custer ended the Golddiggers’ campaign.
“One of the hard parts was realizing that the struggles we were anticipating did come true,” Hansen said. “When they did, that was a really hard pill to swallow even though we kind of expected it.”
Lead-Deadwood slumped a bit midway through the season, according to Hansen.
“The evolution was, they got tougher. Some of the innocence that we played with early in the season kind of disappeared,” Hansen said. He added that grit and perseverance started to emerge.
Hansen said some players stepped into leadership roles and discovered they were able to do so.
“At times, all of the players stepped up,” Hansen said. “We had to play some young kids this year that probably weren’t really ready for varsity playing time.”
Lillie Wittmayer, Kailee Bertrand, Lexie Schroeder, Madi Rystrom, and Madelaine Rogers represented the senior class.
“To see them continuing to battle on, and keep their spirits up, even in the down times and to keep pushing forward was a real credit to them,” Hansen said. He added they pushed forward and accepted their roles.
Hansen said skill development in the younger grades poses one of the biggest concerns for the future, along with numbers at the high school level.
“We’re probably looking at less than 15 girls coming out for basketball next year,” Hansen said. “Quite a few of them are going to be at the freshman level, where their skill set isn’t quite ready for varsity basketball yet.”
Lead-Deadwood starts girls’ basketball in seventh grade. Hansen said that is too late, and players don’t develop the needed skills and confidence in their games as they approach high school.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.