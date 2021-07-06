Lady Digger golf season enjoyable for head coach

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood varsity girls’ golf coach Kim Hansen truly enjoyed the process that was the 2021 season.
“You got to see so much growth every single day on the course,” Hansen said. “They were like sponges in that they absorbed everything I could give them.”
Hansen said the Golddiggers did not focus on winning tournaments.
She added efforts centered on improving each day.
Lead-Deadwood placed eighth as a team at the Black Hills Conference tournament. Madi Rystrom claimed eighth place individually.
Five golfers represented the Golddiggers at the Region 4A tournament. Rystrom placed fourth to qualify for the state A tourney, where she tied for 21st place.
What did Hansen see as the biggest concern area going into the season?
“There are just so many things about golf that you don’t realize, like etiquette,” Hansen said. She added they are things that would not be evident unless players have parents who played the sport.
Team strengths centered on players willing to learn and try new things, according to Hansen. She said she could not have asked for anything more than this.
When asked about the team’s evolution this season, Hansen cited the constant gains and improved shot selection on the course.
“I saw them start to really think through this game instead of whacking the ball to hit it,” she said.
That improvement stood out as the biggest season highlight for Hansen. She also cited Rystrom’s top-25 finish at state, which served as a longtime goal for the senior.
Hansen said Gayle Thompson and Delaney Mattson improved the most, with Thompson receiving the squad’s Most Improved award.
Thompson improved by more than 40 shots off her score throughout the season and missed state qualifying by only two places at the region tournament. Mattson missed a state berth by just three spots.
Lexie Schroeder and Thompson represented the senior class this season.
“With this my first official year on the course (as head coach), it was just good to have someone that had been through it,” Hansen said of Rystrom.
They talked about tournament logistics, expectations, and other topics.
This marked Schroeder’s first year of golf. Hansen said it was refreshing to see her compete in another sport; she also played volleyball and basketball.
“She was always super-supportive and the best teammate,” Hansen said in describing Schroeder’s contributions.
Hansen said she looks forward to building a team starting with next season. She added placing as a team at state would be a goal.
She thanked Madi Rystrom’s father John for his contributions this season.
“He was just so wonderful to work with, and he would literally do anything for these girls to be successful,” Hansen said.
