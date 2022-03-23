Lady Digger basketball team kept adjusting

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s best-set plans for the varsity girls’ basketball season did not turn out as desired. The Golddiggers finished 1-20 following a first-round setback in the Region 8A tournament.
“Losing Allison Mollman early in the season really changed things up for us,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said.
The junior point guard sustained a season-ending concussion, and Hansen recalled that forced the Golddiggers to play several younger players much more and earlier than what was originally anticipated.
“The other part looking back with all the trials and tribulations was, just how much improvement we saw from the younger girls throughout the year,” Hansen said. Lead-Deadwood started three ninth-graders by the end of the campaign.
The Golddiggers fell 47-18 to Harding County and 37-16 to Newell to open their season. Lead-Deadwood hosted the Stateline Shootout and dropped a 36-20 decision to Sundance, followed by a 66-23 setback against Newcastle.
Lead-Deadwood dropped its next six games. The Golddiggers defeated Oelrichs 54-45 and improved to 1-10.
A nine-game slide dropped the Golddiggers’ regular-season record to 1-19. Lead-Deadwood brought the number 7 seed into the region tournament, where a 52-18 loss to Belle Fourche ended the campaign.
Hansen said returning team members for next season must improve their perimeter shooting. He added ball handing improvement is also key, as the team will lose a lot of height from this year’s squad.
“A lot of it was with the younger players,” Hansen said in discussing on-court highlights. “Just the excitement that they got from taking things we had been working on and being able to execute it successfully in a competitive game situation.”
Hansen said the Golddiggers were able to play a really good quarter or half against some teams. He added numbers and lack of depth made it difficult to sustain some of that success.
Piper Rogers, Hallie Person, Taylor Hansen, and Erica Hansen were among the younger players improving considerably throughout the season, according to Hansen.
“It’s just, again, unfortunate that they kind of had to be thrown out there before they were fully ready. But they played their hearts out; that’s all we can ask of them,” coach Hansen said.
He agreed numbers, and an overall lack of varsity experience, posed the biggest concerns going in.
“We need to keep growing our program. Our numbers were way down this year,” Hansen said. “The big thing that we see is, we need to continue our youth programs and keep them growing and getting stronger.”
Rachel Janssen and Jayna Prince represented the senior class. Hansen had a lot of praise for their efforts.
“They were just awesome in working with the young girls and just were exemplary teammates,” Hansen said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better example of what it means to be a teammate than we got from those two girls this year.”
Hansen said basketball can really reveal one’s character, especially when things are not going well. “Rachel’s (Janssen) and Jayna’s (Prince) character really shined through this year,” he added.
The squad may have a culture-changing class among this year’s ninth-graders and sophomores, according to Hansen.
“They really enjoyed being on the court and really are willing to put in the time to improve,” Hansen said. “Hopefully, we’ll see that continue over to this offseason.”
Hansen said these players showed a lot of passion and enjoyment for the game, regardless of what was happening around them.
Numbers continue to pose a concern for the immediate future. Hansen said the process would take a few years, with the hope this year’s ninth-graders and sophomores will invest in improving as individuals and as a team.
