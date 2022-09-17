Lady Broncs win in five sets over Hot Springs

Belle Fourche’s Chloe Crago, right, encourages her teammates to keep fighting during Tuesday’s volleyball match against Hot Springs, in Belle Fourche. Belle Fourche won the match in five sets.

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs needed five sets to put away a scrappy Hot Springs team Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.

The scores were 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, and 15-10.

