Lady Broncs win in five sets over Hot Springs

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs needed five sets to put away a scrappy Hot Springs team Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.
The scores were 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, and 15-10.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 9:11 am
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs needed five sets to put away a scrappy Hot Springs team Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.
The scores were 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, and 15-10.
“It was a very hard fought win. Hot Springs did a great job tonight. They are scrappy; they’ve got some good hitters. It was a great match, with them tonight,” said Loree Schlichtemeier, the Lady Broncs head volleyball coach. “I’m super proud. It is always great to get a win, and it’s always special to get a win in your gym. I have to give the girls a lot of credit. Everybody played their role, and stepped up to the plate.”
Schlichtemeier said when Belle Fourche trailed two sets to one, the girls seemed to regain theircomposure.
“It kind of got to that point where we needed to focus, or we were in serious trouble. I’m glad they responded and kicked it in, they had a great finish tonight,” she said.
Belle Fourche took a 5-3 lead in the first set.
Hot Springs would battle back and take the lead 11-9.
A service ace by Sloan Young, and two kills by Mataya Ward helped the Lady Broncs stay within one point of the Lady Bison, 14-13.
Hot Springs scored the next five points to re-take the lead, 19-13.
Dylan Stedillie and Lily McCarty helped Belle Fourche stay close, but Hot Springs ended up taking the first set, 25-21.
In the second set Belle Fourche raced out to a 10-0 lead.
Two kills by Ward helped the Lady Broncs to lead 13-4.
Hot Springs fought back to cut the Belle Fourche lead to 20-16, but Adryma Hovland and Stedillie helped the Lady Broncs win set two, 25-19.
Grace Clooten, Ward. Chloe Crago, Hovland and Stedillie helped Belle Fourche take a 9-4 lead in the third set.
The Lady Bison refused to quit, and tied things at 22-22.
A kill by Ava McClennan give the Lady Broncs the lead 23-22.
However, Hot Springs would score the next three points to win the third set 25-23, and take a two sets to one lead in the match.
Ward, McClennan, Hovland and Young helped Belle Fourche take an 11-9 lead, in the fourth set.
The two teams would battle back-and- forth, but the Lady Broncs ended up winning the fourth set, 26-24, forcing a fifth set.
A McClennan kill and put back, and a service ace by Crago allowed Belle Fourche to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.
They didn’t let up, as the Lady Broncs front line took over and the Lady Broncs won the set 15-10, and they won the match three sets to one.
Crago , the Belle Fourche senior captain said this was a big win for her team.
“It was very important for us to get this win. We’re sitting third right now (in Region 8A). It probably moved us up, and it was great, it was really something. We are really good at pushing through adversity, and we showed that tonight,” she said.
Crago was quick to praise the Belle Fourche fans for their support of the team.
“Our home crowd is amazing. They always show up. Our student section was amazing. I love all of them, and I just love them,” Crago said.
Crago, Young, and Ward had three service aces each.
Crago had 16 digs and Hovland had nine digs.
Ward had 16 kills, Stedillie seven kills and Hovland had six kills.
Clooten had four blocks, and Ward came up with three blocks.
Belle Fourche, 7-3, hosts Rapid City Christian Tuesday, in Belle Fourche.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.