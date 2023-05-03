Pictured from left: Dylan Stedillie, center, along with her parents, Ryan Stedillie and Jim Jones and family, watch as she recently signed her letter of intent to play basketball for Dickinson State University, during signing day at Belle Fourche High School
Tia Williamson, second from left, along with her father, Todd Williamson, her grandmother, Connie Miller, far left, and sister Mandee Williamson, watch as she signs her letter of intent to play basketball for Dickinson State University Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
BELLE FOURCHE — Tia Williamson and Dylan Stedillie, Belle Fourche Bronc’s, signed their ‘Letter of Intent’ to play basketball for Dickinson State University on Monday in the Belle Fourche gym.
Williamson said she choose Dickinson State because it was a good fit. “I think Dickinson is the best fit for me and it has a great town with good people,” said Williamson. “I plan to pursue a career in Elementary Education.”
She commented that she did look at Black Hills State University (BHSU) but felt Dickinson was the better fit for her.
Williamson also participates in golf at Belle Fourche for the past two years.
Stedillie will be joining her teammate at Dickinson State on the basketball court. “It is a beautiful campus and it is the best fit for me,” said Stedillie. “I looked at BHSU, Sioux Falls University, and Sheridan College but decided on Dickinson and I plan to pursue a degree in Business Administration.”
Stedillie also participates in track and volleyball.
Haley Froelich, Dickinson State University’s assistant basketball coach, said she was excited to get the two new recruits. “A couple good local South Dakota girls, we have been as Dickinson for about five years and a goal is to recruit locally, because they are always hard working kids,” said Froelich. “The two girls we signed are Williamson and Stedillie and we are excited to have them.”
