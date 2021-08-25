BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs opened their 2021 volleyball season sweeping Sturgis Brown 25-15, 25-19, and 25-16, Tuesday night in Belle Fourche
Belle Fourche head volleyball coach Loree Schlichtemeier said she was happy to start the season with a win.
“A win in our house, first game of the season, is a fantastic start for us,” said Schlichtemeier. “I really wanted the girls to come in and have a great game tonight. It kind of sets the tone for our season, a little bit. There was lots of exciting things from the girls, and I think they can only keep improving, so I’m looking forward to our season.”
Sturgis Brown head volleyball coach Debbie Cano said her team came out sluggish.
“We were a little slow to start with. A lot of these girls, it’s their first time with varsity experience, so we just got to keep working and getting quicker, and start covering each other a little more,” said Cano. “They need to be talking a lot more. I have 12 seniors and they all can play. We need to make sure we are getting communication so we are not getting errors like the ball hitting the floor, that kind of stuff.”
A kill by Kaylin Garza helped Belle Fourche take an early 3-1 lead.
Sturgis Brown battled back.
A kill by Olivia Schaefers and a service ace by Isabel Gallosa put the Lady Scoopers onto 5-4.
A kill by Tia Williamson helped the Lady Broncs regain the lead 8-6.
Belle Fourche extended its lead to 15-9, thanks in part to a service ace by McKenzie Lyons, a kill by Dylan Stedillie, a service ace by Malaya Ward and a block by Grace Clooten.
Belle Fourche went on the win the first set 25-15.
Belle Fourche jumped out to a 9-3 lead in set two, before TyLee Oswald and Jolleen Cano helped the Lady Scoopers cut the Lady Broncs lead to12-9.
Two kills by Garza help Belle Fourche extend its lead to 20-13.
A kill and a device ace by Oswald, and a put back by Cano helped keep Sturgis Brown close at 20-16.
Belle Fourche relied on a kill by Ward, a put back by Stedillie, a Ward block, and a Stedillie service ace to give Belle Fourche set two 25-19, and give them a two sets to none lead in the match.
The score in set three was tied 11-11 when Allison Labrier hit a service ace to put Belle Fourche on top 12-11.
Sturgis Brown used its front line of Cano and Oswald to stay close at 16-15, but Belle Fourche would score nine of the final 10 points to win the set 25-16, and win the match from Sturgis Brown three sets to none.
Belle Fourche (1-0) is at Custer on Sept. 2.
Sturgis Brown (0-1) is at Mitchell Friday.
