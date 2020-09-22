Lady Broncs volleyball in action

Tim Moore (Spearfish football): Moore, a senior OL/DL, had two tackles and an interception that he returned for 30 yards in a 41-7 loss to St. Thomas More.

Harley Rivera (Belle Fourche X-C): Rivera, a freshman, had a big PR at his last high school meet and has looked very good in practice as of late.

Sanden Graham (Sturgis Brown football): In a 13-6 win over Douglas, Graham had four catches for 97 Yards and one touchdown, with his longest reception being for 81 yards. On defense Graham had six tackles, one for a loss.

Logan Goeders (Belle Fourche football): Goeders was a key contributor on the offensive line as the Broncs rushed for over 300 yards in a 42-12 win over Hot Springs.

Stella Marcus (Spearfish volleyball): Marcus, a junior outside hitter had 12 service aces, 22 kills, three block assists, two set assists, and 22 digs for volleyball matches the week of Sept. 14-20.

Tristin Hendricks (Belle Fourche boys soccer): Hendricks, a junior, has been the anchor in the defense this season for the Broncs. He is phenomenal at winning balls in the air, on both defense and offense. He is the long free kick taker for the Broncs, due to the supreme accuracy of his long-range passes. Hendricks is a very tactical, smart player and has an immense passion for the game.

McKenzie Lyons (Belle Fourche volleyball): In a recent tournament and a win against Hot Springs, Lyons served 49/53 and had 10 service aces. She also had 70 assists and 16 digs.

