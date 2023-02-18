Lady Broncs tame New Underwood 43-24

Belle Fourche’s Grace Clooten gets off a shot over a New Underwood defender during Thursday night’s game in Belle Fourche. The Lady Broncs defeated the Lady Tigers 43-24.

Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs overcame a sluggish first half to defeat the New Underwood Lady Tigers 43-24, Thursday night in Belle Fourche.

“We had the big win Tuesday night (at Newcastle, Wyo. 45-42), and I don’t know if we had a little bit of a hangover, plus were on the road last week, Friday and Saturday,” said Bill Burr, the Lady Broncs head coach. “We had two big games up there (at DWU/Culver’s Classic in Mitchell). So yeah, it was a slow start.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.