Lady Broncs tame New Underwood 43-24

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs overcame a sluggish first half to defeat the New Underwood Lady Tigers 43-24, Thursday night in Belle Fourche.
“We had the big win Tuesday night (at Newcastle, Wyo. 45-42), and I don’t know if we had a little bit of a hangover, plus were on the road last week, Friday and Saturday,” said Bill Burr, the Lady Broncs head coach. “We had two big games up there (at DWU/Culver’s Classic in Mitchell). So yeah, it was a slow start.”
Burr said he thought his team got off to a good start, but then things began to go south.
“But then we got a little lethargic on the offensive end, and we were just passing the ball. Nobody was looking to move, or attack,” said Burr. “So we talked at halftime and the girls came out and we only six points in the second half, and we played great defense. We moved a lot better on offense. I thought we played a great second half.”
Grace Clooten, Chloe Crago, and Lily McCarty all scored to put Belle Fourche on top, 6-0.
Gabby Miller, of New Underwood, hit a 3-pointer to cut the Lady Broncs lead to 6-3.Mataya Ward and McCarty scored for Belle Fourche to keep the Lady Broncs on top 10-7.
New Underwood’s Caitlynn Poirier nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Lady Broncs’ lead to 10-9, but Ward made two free throws, and Reese Larson scored to keep Belle Fourche on top 14-9 after the first quarter.
Belle Fourche scored only six points in the second quarter; field goals by Dylan Stedillie, Crago, and Ward to give Belle Fourche a 20-18 lead at the half.
Ward and Clooten had two field goals each, and Crago and Stedillie scored to give the Lady Broncs a 32-24 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Belle Fourche ramped up its defense in the fourth quarter, holding the Lady Tigers scoreless. Ward, Crago, McCarty, and Anika Main scored for Belle Fourche to give the home team the win, 43-24.
Burr praised his team’s effort in the second half.
“We woke up and hit some shots, and we started getting some movement started cutting a little bit more, and seeing the backside better,” said Burr. “In the second half we played much better.”
Belle Fourche scoring leaders: Ward 12, McCarty 9, Crago 8, Clooten 6, Stedillie 2, Larson 2, and Main 2.
Tuesday night starts the Region 8A Tournament, and Belle Fourche is the number three seed and will host either Hill City or Custer.
