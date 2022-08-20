Lady Broncs soccer loses to Groten Area 5-2

Belle Fourche's Jazlyn Olson chases down a ball during Friday's 5-2 loss to Groten Area, in Belle Fourche. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche High School girls soccer team lost to Groten Area 5-2, Friday night, in Belle Fourche.

Tori Brill scored both goals for the Lady Broncs, and Belle Fourche goalie Aleyah Carbajal saved 12 shots.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.