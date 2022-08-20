Lady Broncs soccer loses to Groten Area 5-2

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche High School girls soccer team lost to Groten Area 5-2, Friday night, in Belle Fourche.
Tori Brill scored both goals for the Lady Broncs, and Belle Fourche goalie Aleyah Carbajal saved 12 shots.
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche High School girls soccer team lost to Groten Area 5-2, Friday night, in Belle Fourche.
Tori Brill scored both goals for the Lady Broncs, and Belle Fourche goalie Aleyah Carbajal saved 12 shots.
"The girls fought hard. Tori Brill had two excellent goals. We started out the first couple of minutes of the second half really good, but a big chunk of that we scrambled a bit, but they finished well and played hard at the end," said Rebekah Trimble, the Lady Broncs soccer coach.
See Tuesday's Black Hills Pioneer for complete story, more coaches comment, player comments, and photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.