Lady Broncs serve Winner with a loss

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs volleyball team swept Winner 25-19, 25-15, and 25-17, Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.
“That was a fantastic match for our girls. We’ve been waiting for this to come out of them all season, so just a fantastic game,” said Loree Schlichtemeier, the Lady Broncs head volleyball coach. “I think they communicated a lot better tonight, and the entire team, everybody had their role, and they did their role very well.”
Schlichtemeier said the team came out flat to start the third set, something they need to improve on.
“That’s something we need to do is keep the errors cleaned up a little bit in the third set. I’m glad the girls were able to work through that, because that has haunted us little bit earlier in the season,” Schlichtemeier said.
Three kills by Kaylin Garza helped the Lady Broncs jump out to an 8-2 lead.
Winner kept battling but trailed 12-7.
A kill by Dylan Stedillie helped keep Belle Fourche on top 16-8.
Adriana Holland nailed a service ace and a kill by Garza to give Belle Fourche a six point lead, 20-14.
Winner scored four of the next five points to cut the Belle Fourche lead to 21-18.
Belle Fourche would score five of the next six points to win set one, 25-19.
A Garza put back allowed the Lady Broncs to grab a 3-1 lead in set two.
A Winner error, a service ace by Hovland and a block by Garza increased the Belle Fourche lead to 6-2.
A kill and put back by Tia Williamson, a kill by Mataya Ward, and a service ace by Chloe Crago helped the Lady Broncs extend its lead to 17-7.
Belle Fourche would go on to win set two 25-15 and take a two set to none lead in the match.
Winner started set three scoring four straight points to lead 4-0.They would lead 6-1 before a Hovland kill made it 6-2 in favor of the Lady Warriors.
Winner would extend its lead to 10-4.
After a timeout, Belle Fourche scored four of the next five points to cut the Winner lead to 11-8.
The Lady Broncs kept the momentum going, cutting the Lady Warriors lead to 13-11.
A kill by Ward, and a block and kill by Garza helped give Belle Fourche its first lead of the third set, 17-14, and they would go on and win set three 25-17, and they would also win the match three sets to none.
Hovland led Belle Fourche with six service aces, while Crago added three service aces.
Ward and Garza had 10 kills each. Garza had two blocks.
Lily McCarty led the Lady Broncs with 18 assists, and McKenzie Lyons had seven.
Mataya Ward had 12 digs,Crago 9
Belle Fourche, 3-2, travels Saturday to Lennox.
