Belle Fourche’s Grace Clooten goes up strong to the basket during Tuesday night’s game against Hill City, in Belle Fourche. The Lady Broncs got off to a slow start, but pulled away in the second half to defeat the Lady Rangers, 49-26. Pioneer photo           by Dennis Knuckles

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche came out a little flat in the first half, but played much better in the second half easily defeating Hill City, 49-26, Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche.

‘We got a little tired legs I think. We ran hard last night, running our trap and stuff. I thought the second half we came out and played really well,” said Burr. “Our defense played well. I took a timeout there five minutes into the third quarter to settle them down a little bit, and then I thought we played really well in the fourth. We took care of the basketball, ran our offense, got some good looks, and passed the ball well.”

