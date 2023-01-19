Belle Fourche’s Grace Clooten goes up strong to the basket during Tuesday night’s game against Hill City, in Belle Fourche. The Lady Broncs got off to a slow start, but pulled away in the second half to defeat the Lady Rangers, 49-26. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche came out a little flat in the first half, but played much better in the second half easily defeating Hill City, 49-26, Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche.
‘We got a little tired legs I think. We ran hard last night, running our trap and stuff. I thought the second half we came out and played really well,” said Burr. “Our defense played well. I took a timeout there five minutes into the third quarter to settle them down a little bit, and then I thought we played really well in the fourth. We took care of the basketball, ran our offense, got some good looks, and passed the ball well.”
Mataya Ward scored five points, and Grace Clooten scored four points in the first eight minutes of play, but the score was tied 9-9 after one quarter.
Field goals by Chloe Crago, Clooten and Ward put the Lady Broncs on top 15-9.
Dylan Stedillie scored four points to give Belle Fourche a 19-12 lead at the half.
Field goals by Tia Williamson and Stedillie, and a 3-pointer by Lily McCarty pushed the Lady Broncs lead to 16-16.
A field goal by Crago, back-to-back field goals by Ward, and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Stedillie kept Belle Fourche on top 35-18 after three quarters of play.
Belle Fourche out scored Hill City 14-8 in the fourth quarter to win easily, 49-26.
Belle Fourche scoring: Ward 13; Stedillie 11; Crago 9; Clooten 6; Lily McCarty 5; Williamson 2; and Young 2
Belle Fourche will face Winner at 7 p.m. tonight, in Belle Fourche.
“They are a good ball club. Well coached, play good defense, so we are going to have another battle on our hands. We are just going to have to get up and down the court, and take care of the basketball, and run our offense,” Burr said. “It’s going to be a good game for us. It’s going to be another test.”
