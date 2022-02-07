Lady Broncs roll past Lady Wildcats 55-44

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Custer Lady Wildcats 55-44, Saturday afternoon, in Belle Fourche.
“It was a good win, but I didn’t think we had the energy that we had the other night. I thought we were kind of slow out on top on defense, but the girls fought through it,” said Bill Burr, the Lady Broncs head coach.
A field goal by Grace Clooten, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Kaylin Garza put the Lady Broncs on top 8-0.
Lilly McCarty and Mataya Ward scored and Dylan Stedillie hit two free throws to give Belle Fourche a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
Belle Fourche outscored Custer 15-12 in the second quarter to lead 29-19 at the half.
Williamson, Clooten, and Garza helped Belle Fourche to stay on top 39-32 after three quarters.
Garza scored seven points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Broncs come away with the win, 55-44.Belle Fourche was led in scoring by Garza with 17 points, Stedillie scored 11 points, and Ward chipped in 10 points.
Belle Fourche improves to 10-6, and will hosts Rapid City Christian Tuesday at 7 p.m.
