BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche started the game going on an 11-2 run, and easily defeated Hot Springs in girls’ high school basketball action Monday night, in Belle Fourche.
This was a makeup game from a Dec. 22 game postponed earlier this season due to inclimate weather.
“It was a good win, but I didn’t think we played defense very well. Tonight I thought we were a little slow. We weren’t recovering well, and we didn’t rebound well,” said Bill Burr, the Lady Broncs coach. “I was very upset about the rebounding part, but again, we like to create turnovers, and try to create offense from that. We got some of that tonight.
Burr said the offense was in too big of a hurry at times.
“We weren’t patient on offensive end against the zone. We kind of rushed stuff we shouldn’t have, but it was a big win. It’s been awhile since we’ve been on the court against competition,” Burr said.
Belle Fourche started the game scoring 11 of the first 13 points game and led 18-6 after the first quarter.
The Lady Broncs outscored the Lady Bison 14-4 in the second quarter to lead 32-10 at the half.
The third quarter was played more evenly with Belle Fourche narrowly outscoring Hot Springs 13-12, to take a 45-22 lead, going into the fourth quarter.
Belle Fourche played reserves for most to the fourth quarter and went on to win, 58-28.
Belle Fourche scoring: Chloe Crago 19; Mataya Ward 9; Lily McCarty 9; Grace Clooten 6; Sloan Young 5; Dylan Stedillie 4; Tia Williamson 3; and Lily Nore 3.
Belle Fourche (6-1) hosts Winner (5-3) Thursday, in Belle Fourche.
