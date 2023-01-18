Lady Broncs_2871.jpg

Belle Fourche’s Chloe Crago goes in for a layup during a 58-28 win over Hot Springs, Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche. Crago led the Lady Broncs in scoring with 19  points. Pioneer photo

by Dennis Knuckles

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche started the game going on an 11-2 run, and easily defeated Hot Springs in girls’ high school basketball action Monday night, in Belle Fourche.

This was a makeup game from a Dec. 22 game postponed earlier this season due to inclimate weather.

